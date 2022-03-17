The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 8-14, 2022:
• James Russell Rainey, 39, Lakeside Drive, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.
• Skyler Price, 31. Social Circle, theft by taking - misdemeanor; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license; license plate removal/affiix with intent to conceal identification; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; reckless driving.
• Amanda Moore, 36, Long Creek Drive, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Quentin John Bussell, 37, Jonesboro, robbery; violation of probation - felony.
• Thill Land Wynter Delay, 23, Lithonia, simple assault.
• Avery Michael Brown, 22, Atlanta, failure to appear.
• Taylor N. Barnes, 23, Klondike Road, Conyers, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; child restraint law - eight years of age or under; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Jamarcus Deon Smith, 34, Marietta, failure to appear; bond surrender.
• James Lewis Phillips, 34, Atlanta, violation of probation - felony.
• Denterrius Reushaughn Erving, 34, Lithonia, violation of probation - felony.
• Eugene Sanford III, 18, Hilton Place Trail, Covington, obstruction of a law enforcement officer; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (2 counts).
• James Otis Cambridge, 42, Atlanta, failure to appear.
• Allen Wayman Harbin, 52, Hammock Creek Court NW, Conyers, simple assault.
• D’andre Lamar Watkins, 20, Decatur, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Christina Flores, 39, Alcovy Road, Covington, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
• Juan Fernando Garcia, 22, no address, trafficking in illegal drugs (more than 14 grams); sell/deliver/bring into state 28 grams/more illegal drugs.
• Angela Deann Ogles, 28, Pleasant Hill Road, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Paul Kevin Johnson, 46, Monticello, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Santravious Lamar Muckle, 36, Lithonia, violation of probation - felony.
• James Benjamin Frampton, 29, Cave Springs, failure to appear.
• Tarelle Jamal Edmondson, 21, Keswick Village, Conyers, false imprisonment; simple assault - family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; terroristic threats and acts.
• Travis Randell Alexander, 32, Saint Andrews Court, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense; failure to maintain lane; hold for other agency.
• Ibrahim Pollard, 44, Garden Court, Conyers, violation family violence order.
• Taywyn Timothey Mason, 25, Thornwood Circle, Covington, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute an imitation controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; Hands Free Georgia Act; speeding; no insurance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; failure to keep drugs in their original container; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Melinda Sue King, 30, Fountain Crest Drive, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Kodi Tolbert-Gilstrap, 30, Patriot Court, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Keyera Nicole Hill, 22, Ellenwood, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; no seat belt (age 18 or older).
• Bryan Vincint Jones, 63, Conley, duty to stop at accident; following too closely.
• Undray Menard Crumbley, 33, Atlanta, reckless conduct.
• Nagee Roc-Kay McClain, 29, McDonough, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; hold for other agency.
• LaDarius Marquise Howard, 23, Surrey Trail SE, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Regina Lafaye Franklin, 39, Broad Street, Conyers, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog; obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Danado Tyrik Duhart, 37, Ellington Road, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objccts; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian Rashad Knighten, 30, Saint George Place, Conyers, wanted person located.
• Robert Lee Bryant, 46, Snellville, violation of probation - felony; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (2 counts); eceipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense.
• Daniel Jimenez, 22, Stone Mountain, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Bobby Eugene Gowan Jr., 45, Ga. Hwy. 20 S, Covington, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Terrence Devon Pennamon, 55, Senoia, failure to appear.
• Paul Wesseh, 27, Decatur, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Mindy Jean Hawthorne, 42, Loganville, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; criminal trespass.
• Jamal Broadie, 55, Atlanta, failure to appear.
• Brandon Terrell Walker, 38, Albany, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Nicole Arnette Macon, 45, South Hick Circle, Conyers, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Chane Malikh Walters, Creekwood Drive SE, Conyers, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute an imitation controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
