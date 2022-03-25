The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 15-21, 2022:
William Collazo Reyes♦ , 56, Hampton, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Jose Filiberto Avalos♦ , 21, Landola Drive, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts); theft of service — misdemeanor.
♦ Stephen McDaniel♦ , 42, Kingston Lane NW, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Earnest Mason Pridgen♦ , 63, Social Circle, open container; no brake lights; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Christopher Kaderra Hilts♦ , 56, Columbus, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Bernard Christian♦ , 17, Buford Court, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; criminal trespass; burglary 2nd degree; violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.
♦ Anthony Perry Sr.♦ , 52, Powder Springs, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Royce Craig Hinton♦ , 54, Stockbridge, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Antwon Deandre Tucker♦ , 33, Hidden Valley Court SE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kenyatta She’Ron Johnson♦ , 30, Ellenwood, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Michael Anthony Thomas Jr.♦ , 34, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Tyrone A. Harrison♦ , 25, Brandon Glen Way, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Tyreeka Tina-Ann Lugg♦ , 24, Brandon Glen Way, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Curtis Cressey♦ , 29, Stone Mountain, battery (2 counts); criminal trespass.
♦ Aaliyah Quiana Comeaux♦ , 20, Lithonia, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); expired tag/not registered.
♦ Brittan Dionte Bennett♦ , 30, Atlanta, child molestation — felony; sodomy — felony.
♦ Titus Alexander Hughes♦ , 25, Green Street, Conyers violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Taywyn Timothey Mason♦ , 25, Thornwood Circle, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Travis Randall Alexander♦ , 32, Saint Andrews Court, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Juan Fernando Garcia♦ , 22, no address, sell/deliver.bring into state 28 grams or more of cocaine.
♦ Cory Earl Merritt♦ , 28, Westchester Parkway, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property — 1st degree; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Andrew Tubbs♦ , 41, Stockbridge, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Demorris Leangelo Reed♦ , 29, Westview Drive, Covington, aggravated assault.
♦ Austin Wayne Pickens♦ , 25, Warthen, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; too fast for conditions.
♦ Jordan Amani Hawkins♦ , 18, Rockbridge Road, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Angelo Simpson♦ , 37, Stone Mountain, criminal trespass.
♦ Noel Lee Payne♦ , 22, Crest Valley Drive, Conyers, failure to appear (4 counts).
♦ Jesse Arthur Potter♦ , 28, Sugarcreek Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Isadore Quentin Davis♦ , 28, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; no seat belt (age 18 or older); hold for other agency.
♦ Audrey Vanessa Savona♦ , 45, Milstead Avenue, Conyers, failure to appear; no seat belt (age 18 or older); Hands Free Georgia Act.
♦ Michael Dwight Brakhage♦ , 43, Loganville, theft by taking — felony; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; interference with government property — misdemeanor; theft by taking — misdemeanor; no insurance; simple battery.
♦ Willie Edward Bright IV♦ , 32, Columbia, SC, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Boniface Mubea Mburu♦ , 35, Rambling Rose Court SW, Conyers, violate family violence order.
♦ Vanessa Annjazzelle Stoner♦ , 35, Iris Drive, Conyers, homicide by vehicle in 1st degree; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence o alcohol.
♦ Donald Francis Meyer♦ , 73, Stockbridge, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Nkwan Marques Jones♦ , 32, Mill Forest Drive, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; violation/move over.
♦ Tahir Prophet♦ , 26, Stockbridge, DUI — alcohol-controlled substance present in blood or urine.
♦ Samuel David Ware♦ , 37, Snellville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; altered/improper transferred tag.
♦ Aliecia Vondra Woods♦ , 36, Stanton Ridge Way SE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; contempt of court.
♦ Jermaine Adul Crossman♦ , 44, McDonough, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Victor Alfaro Jr.♦ , 21, Amherst Trail SE, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; failure to keep drugs in their original container; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; failure to maintain lane; traffic signal; no license on person.
♦ Jacques De’Shan Edwards♦ , 49, Stedman Lane SW, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; traffic signal.
♦ Robert Dwaine Williams♦ , 19, Havenwood Lane, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Rogerio Dasilva♦ , 55, East Road, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Efrain Torres Jr.♦ , 31, King Drive SE, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Stephanie Rena Bush♦ , 47, Cedar Brook Drive, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ David Lee Henson♦ , 54, Marshall Lane SE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Gary J. Thomas♦ , 23, Keswick Village Court, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Harmond J. Parks♦ , 34, Hunting Creek Lane, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Terry Bernard Wilson♦ , 46, McCord Corner NW, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Jamod Laroy Pace♦ , 17, Stone Mountain, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; reckless driving; possession of pistol/revolver by person under age 18 — misdemeanor.
♦ William Rutter♦ , 56, Loganville, burglary — 1st degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; theft by taking — misdemeanor; duty to stop at accident; striking fixed object.
♦ Brian Mills♦ , 30, Oak Landing Drive, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Dean Clark♦ , 53, Philadelphia, failure to appear.
♦ Brian Fernandez♦ , 33, Jackson, battery.
♦ Kenneth Orlando Walker♦ , 20, Demopolis, Ala., following too closely; failure to appear.
♦ Lindy Clark, 33, Loganville, violation of probation — felony.
