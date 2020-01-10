The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Carl Robert Raymond, 28, Granade Road, criminal trespass.
• Mercedes Monique Smith, 30, Odyssey Turn, criminal trespass =, simple battery - FV.
• Mercedes Jamera Smith, 28, Lithonia, criminal trespass, simple battery - FV.
• Princeton Appollas Davis, 34, Atlanta, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, failure to maintain lane.
• James Lee Jenkins Jr., 46, Madison, probation violation.
• Juan Francisco Morin, 25, Lithonia, driving without valid license.
• Chavon Thomas, 25, Brunswick, aggravated assault (2), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• DeeEverett Drayon McCants, 22, Ellenwood, aggravated battery.
• James Hines Stocks Jr., 41, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Shakur O’neal Thomas, 32, Brunswick, aggravated assault (2).
• Joshua Bostic, 22, Maple Trace, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jane Wilkins, 56, Ray Drive, theft by receiving stolen property - M, theft by deception - M.
• Daniel Jackson Crenshaw, 29, W. Adrian Circle, burglary - 1st degree (2), possession of methamphetamine, entering auto (3), criminal damage to property - 2nd degree possession of Schedule I controlled substance, burglary - 2nd degree (18), theft by taking - F (4), arson - 2nd degree, criminal damage to property - 1st degree (2).
• Haley Michelle Williams, 24, Loganville, possession of methamphetamine (2), possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2).
• Sean M. Haughton, 34, Lithonia, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes (4), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault (8), armed robbery (4), kidnapping, false imprisonment (2).
• Quantayvious Ceon Valentine, 19, no address given, driving without valid license, no insurance.
• Derrick Felix, 24, Covington, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, driving without headlights at night.
• Collin James Fisher, 18 West Point Lane, driving without valid license, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Nikki Alexandria Wishart, 37, Lentos Road, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Mykel Dean Cosby, 30, Snellville, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, DUI - alcohol.
• Jordan I. Thomas, 21, Bonds Lake Road, public drunk.
• Shakedria Duy’Andrea Terrell, 26, Pebble Ridge Drive, Covington, probation violation.
• Brandon Champayne Dunlap, 32, Spring Valley Trace, Covington, DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Julian Alberto Guiterrez-Barrera, 30, Shreveport, La., DUI - alcohol, reckless driving, speeding.
• Keia Deitryce Reed, 32, Hawkeye Lane, battery - FV.
• Shontoria Turner, 33, Walnut Street, speeding, DUI - alcohol.
* Wilfred James Franklin, 35, Harvey, La., DUI - drugs, traffic signal.
• Pierson McKinnley Anthony, 20, Boar Tusk Road, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, obstruction of law enforcement officers, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
• Keira Norman, 25, Monroe, theft by conversion - F.
• Dejuan L. Harper, 29, Travers Creek Trail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Savannah Ar’Moni Bailey, 19, Decatur, simple battery.
• Trevon Malik Allen, 19, Doraville, crossing guard lines of jail while in possession of contraband, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Paissley Shawan Stewart, 25, Lake St. James Drive, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Cheston Alonzo Lett, 30, Old Hickory Lane, Oxford, disorderly conduct.
• Dwayne D. Thomas, 28, Lakeside Circle, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Wilciad Hakeem Gafford, 19, Chesterfield Way, driving without taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Adebola Folajin Bamidele, 47, Overlook Turn, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Frank Lee Buchanan, 55, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Steven Robert Mickles, 37, Lester Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kevin Barrientos, 22, American Legion Road, battery, probation violation.
• Dwight Anthony Jones, 30, Flovilla, identity fraud (2).
• Toni Taylor, 20, Bishop, disorderly conduct.
• Galen Rumericio Dawson Jr., 21, Overlook Drive, probation violation.
• Jamal Cobb, 19, Madison, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Leodegario Macedo-Flores, 44, Atlanta, driving without valid license, following too closely.
• Roderick Carter, 42, Monticello, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• April Marie Lowe, 40, Klondike Road, battery, criminal trespass.
• Elisa Jones, 32, East Point, parole violation.
• Larry James Newsome Jr., 52, Covington, speeding, possession and use of drug-related object, probation violation, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Anthony Bernard Jones Jr., 27, Decatur, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, driving without headlights at night, failure to stop for emergency vehicle - police, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
• Rayanna Raya Lyn, 22, Weatherstone Circle, probation violation.
• Jabari Tamel Watson, 24, Greenleaf Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tatim Whitney Glispie, 26, Econolodge, disorderly conduct.
• Crystal Cooley, 33, St. James Drive, simple battery, criminal trespass.
• Timothy Jermaine Jones, 41, Pine Glen Circle, simple assault.
• Orlando Christopher King II, 50, Faircliff Drive, Covington, probation violation.
• Clinique Jashauna Jackson, 35, Havenridge Drive, probation violation.
• Ellijay Thornton Jr., 31, Ridge Court, probation violation (2).
• David Daniel Tedder, 45, Loganville, probation violation.
• Nireeca Marie Delk, 37, Jonesboro, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Roderick Norton Hill Jr., 31, Plymouth Way, probation violation.
• Ted Wayne Cochran Jr., 34, Loganville, probation violation.
• Everett D. Williams, 35, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tyrell Matthew McFadden, 26, Briar Creek Court, driving without headlights at night, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Keaunta Holder, 27, Golfview Terrace, probation violation (2).
• Divine Prophecy Quinones, 21, Almond Creek Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Larry Dylan Blount, 25, Cedar Court, Covington, simple battery.
• Curtis Tyrone Richardson Jr., 33, Atlanta, DUI - alcohol.
• Michaela Sierra Hudson, 21, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Willie Earl Payden Jr., 40, Harringon Drive, probation violation.
• Brent Alexander Nash, 29, Mableton, burglar - 1st degree, forgery - 4th degree - F, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Sanford Tobias Davis, 48, Country Club Drive, probation violation.
• Maurissa Danelle Morrison, 25, Salem Road, Covington, driving without valid license, driving in violation of license restrictions, speeding.
• Kameron Daishun Grigsby, 18, Sigman Road, theft by receiving stolen property - F, driving without valid license.
• Hassan Isa Davis-Wilkins, 29, Stockbridge, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Brandon Jamal Hishda, 25, Ellenwood, driving without valid license.
• Daquan Davis Whitson, 18, Country Walk Way, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Daryl Le’ondre Pickett, 22, Bridle Creek Drive, improper use of signal lights, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2).
• Kandy Collins, 25, Windy Hill Drive, theft of lost of mislaid property - M, crossing guard lines of jail while in possession of contraband.
• Miracle N. Breland, 21, Golfview Drive, battery, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Anthony Tremaine McWilson, 33, Rhodes Walk, battery - FV (2), theft by taking - M, hijacking a motor vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jeri Lynn Moss, 32, Ga. Highway 138, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Terrell Wilhelm Brice, 25, Decatur, battery.
• Karli Purvis, 42, Ellenwood, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• David Matt Rodman, 30, Jersey Road, Oxford, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, violation by pedestrians walking on roadway.
• Anthony Lamont Burton, 23, Snellville, Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Kandy Collins, 25, Windy Hill Drive, crossing guard lines of jail while in possession of contraband.
• Dianesha Morris, 19, Decatur, theft by shoplifting - F (2).
• Yesenia Maria Hernandez, 32, East Point, probation violation.
• Stephen Octavius Hillman, 45, Buchanan Circle, N., expired tag/not registered, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jelani Ford, 28, Harvest Grove Lane, criminal trespass.
• Justin Lamar Lewis, 37, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct.
• Samantha Alexandria Ward, 29, Hephzibah, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Timothy Dwayne Smith, 33, Peaks Landing, aggravated assault, battery - FV.
• Melissa Lynn Rios-Hernandez, 34, Pinedale Circle, probation violation.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
