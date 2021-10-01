Rockdale County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 21-27, 2021:
Andre McFadden♦ , 32, San Antonio, Tex., fugitive from justice.
♦ Monique Hunt♦ , 32, Covington, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass; fugitive from justice.
♦ Razie Edward George Brown♦ , 29, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; false statements, writings.
♦ Jamarco Antwon Williams♦ , 22, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Marcus Dickson♦ , 46, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; hold for other agency.
♦ Elaine Katina Jenkins♦ , 31, Conyers, cruelty to children — 1st degree.
♦ Rovie Marquavious Taylor♦ , 34, Decature, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Anthony Lamar Davis♦ , 39, Duluth, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Eric Martin Long♦ , 29, Stockbridge, contempt of court.
♦ Jamarco Antwon Williams♦ , 22, Conyers, parole violation.
♦ Julius Derrick Dennis♦ , 18, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Rodney Alonzo Fisher♦ , 59, Covington, improper window tint; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; altered/improper transferred tag.
♦ Masi Lenard Fears♦ , 24, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
Daniel Scott Kitchens, 39, Oxford, possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; disorderly conduct; hold for other agency.♦
♦ Shannon Rogers Swats♦ , 33, Griffin, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kuentan Womack♦ , 29, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Justin Smith♦ , 30, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offenses) — misdemeanor.
♦ Deandre Brown♦ , 37, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; crossing guard lines of a jail while in possession of weapons, toxicants, or illegal drugs; purchase, possession/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sale of controlled substances or marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Nicholas Ryan Cannon♦ , 30, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor (3 counts); burglary — 2nd degree (2 counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
♦ Christopher A. Spaulding♦ , 39, Stockbridge, theft by receiving stolen property — felony (2 counts).
♦ Grady Jackson♦ , 61, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Eric Antwane Radford♦ , criminal trespass.
Miracle Javon Read♦ , 25, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Quinton L. Robinson, 44, Decatur, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sale of controlled substances or marijuana (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; no license plate; open container, possession and use of drug related objects.♦
♦ Christian Howard♦ , 23, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Taniya Ashanti Martin♦ , 19, Loganville, false imprisonment.
♦ Karon Franklin♦ , 28, Conley, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
♦ Andre Marcell Maybin♦ , 37, Decatur, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Deborah Denise Pollard♦ , 64. Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Otis Louden♦ , 59, Lawrenceville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Edwin Lawson Terrell♦ , 71, Decatur, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Randy Todd Hall♦ , 445, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Thomas Paul Abercrombie♦ , 36, Cumming, no insurance; no tag/fail to register title; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Alexander Beadle Jr.♦ , 51, Decatur, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Jasmine Monyae Hodges♦ , 23, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Girard Yadley♦ , 30, Lauderdale Lake, Fla., theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor (3 counts).
♦ Joseph Jones♦ , 40, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Malcolm Alexander Doyle♦ , 49, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood, urine or both; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Angie Kay Dover♦ , 45, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Rodrick Mario Wright, 37, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood, urine or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.