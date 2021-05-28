The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 18-24, 2021:
♦ Douglas Lee Coleman, 33, Monroe, aggressive driving; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; aggravated assault; reckless conduct.
♦ Ravoy Wright, 35, Covington, theft by deception — misdemeanor.
♦ Nina June Bailey, 49, Conyers, aggravated stalking; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jason Allen Crawford, 39, Conyers, battery.
♦ Gregory Denard Bradley, 47, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Marcus Andrew Squires, 22, Decatur, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Michael Jerome Brown, 63, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Cheryl Tracie Wills, 50, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Demetric Lee Wilson, 30, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Leah D. Price, 24, Atlanta, aggravated assault.
♦ Bryan Alexander Wilson, 31, Rex, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Jason Alen Crawford, 39, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Brandon Pope, 21, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; improper use of signal lights.
♦ Jarrell Bell, 29, Conyers, sexual battery — misdemeanor; battery.
♦ Kevon David Mercurious, 29, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Nykime Kadeem Greaves, 30, Doraville, parole violation.
♦ Lee Junior Mackey, 63, Conyers, parole violation.
♦ Saleh Samaad Mercer, 24, Loganville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Laquez Malik Thompson, 24, Marietta, striking fixed object (2 counts); duty striking unattended vehicle; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Anthony Devon Davis, 30, Decatur, failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Roderick Jewan Gordon, 26, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Marvin Crutchfield, 20, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Ashley Brianne Reed, 19, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); striking fixed object.
♦ Carlos Ramirez, 20, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal.
♦ Robert Lawrence Nelson, 29, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Stacey L. Smith, 54, Macon, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Alfred Deyounks Jr., 29, Tallahassee, Fla., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change.
♦ Vitoroio Dearen Williams, 38, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; traffic signal; hold for other agency.
♦ Kayla Christeen Kaohu, 31, Lithonia, criminal trespass; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Isadore Davis, 27, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); speeding; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Destany Z. Flowers, 25, Covington, battery.
♦ Harry Price, 47, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Cassie Lanita Felton, 34, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; failure to appear.
♦ Justin C. Johnson, 21, Conyes, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; failure to yield right-of-way/intersection; speeding.
♦ Daniel Allen Johnson, 33, Cincinatti, Ohio, simple battery — family violence, cruelty to children 1st degree.
♦ Kurtis Lawson Jr., 23, Atlanta, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Kelly Lynn Henderson, 52, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Camron Corvell Golden, 20, Conyers, sexual battery — misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.