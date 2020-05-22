The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole:
• Jonah Demar Coleman, 20, Cherry Hill Road, battery.
• Joel E. Rutledge, 29, Pleasant Hill Road, reckless conduct.
• Dominick Alexander Ambroise, 21, West Shore Drive, criminal trespass; simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Jahmal Moore, 34, Lighthouse Ways, simple battery - family violence.
• James Rogers McWhorter, 23, Eastmont Drive NW, possession a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Daniel Eugene Mahaffey, 46, Clairmont Lane, violation of probation - felony.
• Mekhi Fisher, 17, Pamela Drive, unlawful for person to commit offense while intoxicated; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another person; possession of pistol/revolver by person under 18; unlawful for a person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity.
• Charles Jeffery Bailey, 36, Carr Road, simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass.
• Johnathan Cory Ray, 39, East Mill Way SW, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Samuel Enouch Dewayne Coleman, 21, Covington, aggravated stalking.
• Adam Michael Chastain, 24, Sunset Road SE, simple assault.
• Triston Crane, 19, Evening Mist Lane, simple battery - family violence; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Durian Adrian Jackson, 36, Tall Oaks Circle, simple battery - family violence.
• Taurean Warren Mills, 38, Underwood Road, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; expired tag or revalidation decal; aggravated assault; hold for other agency; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Derrick Bernard Bigby, 26, Faulk Trace, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm in commission of crime; reckless conduct; aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property - felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.