The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Marcus Xavius Watson, 31, Dairyland Drive, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Miara Alexis Little, 24, River Street, felony fleeing and attempt to elude police (2), driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
♦ Alrick Orlando James, 33, Snellville, battery, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Terrence Lanier Edwards, 43, Scottsdale, theft by shoplifting — M, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Terrence Rainey, 19, McDaniel Mill Road, theft by conversion — M.
♦ Xavier Brown, 19, Tall Oaks Circle, probation violation
♦ Noah Kentre Wright, 21, Macon, probation violation.
♦ Hilton Clark Jr., 53, Laurel Lane, entering auto.
♦ Lacole Adrianne Johnson, 40, Linsley Court, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Jericho Stearnes, 38, Briar Creek Court, probation violation.
♦ Gaville Adoulphus Haughton, 46, Lochinver Lane, simple battery — FV.
♦ Andres Jaimes-Zarate, 25, Loganville, probation violation.
♦ Bobby Frazier Ward, 57, Atlanta, striking fixed object, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Alexia Irene Robinson, 29, Springfield, Ill., possession of tools for commission of crime, theft by shoplifting — F (2).
♦ Rodell Anthony Banks, 36, Columbus, probation violation.
♦ Tonasha Rasha Talbert, 30, Windcrest Court, Covington, driving within a gore, median or emergency lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Javarris Sherod Smith, 29, Decatur, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Camron Corvell Golden, 18, Country Walk Way, murder, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
♦ Joseph Ivory Smith, 31, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
♦ Anthony Lamar Bass, 34, Augusta, probation violation (3).
♦ Matthias Lerone Carr Jr., 35, Steam Engine Way, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Joaquin Alvarez, 36, homeless, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Jada Bowman, 19, Queensland Lane, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Kadiyah Bowman, 20, Queensland Lane, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ George William Levett III, 24, Windy Woods Trail, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, expired tag, improper window tint, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
♦ Willie Crawford III, 46, homeless, entering auto.
♦ Alysia Tonielle Burney, 39, Wisteria Way, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Tyrand Antwun Simon, 26, Stone Mountain, driving without valid license, restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicle.
♦ Christopher Starling, 29, Battenberg Lane, display of license plates, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Alexis Shenika Bryant, 25, Winchester Way, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Frank Lavern Walker III, 23, Club Forest Drive, false report of crime.
♦ Nicholas Saul Alistar McLeod, 17, Peaks Landing, probation violation.
♦ Veronica Nichelle Stagg, 36, Decatur, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, traffic signal.
♦ Robin Tennille Freeman, 42, River Garden Circle, Covington, driving without a valid license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration.
♦ Ronald Lee Smith, 33, Valley Road, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Kayla Olivia Lindsay, 21, Medalist Way, simple battery — FV.
♦ Rhonda McClean, 46, Jonesboro, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Sherria Annette Byrd, 36, Benji Boulevard, probation violation.
♦ Ryan Anthony Beanlieu, 23, Las Vegas, Nev., possession of Schedule I controlled substance, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, fugitive from justice.
♦ Kyle Malik Hamer, 24, Stone Mountain, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, no brake lights or working turn signals, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Demarco Monitez Jackson, 25, Santa Fe Court, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Diana Black, 36, Lou Drive, battery — FV.
♦ Isabella Marie Mote, 17, Idlewood Road, battery.
♦ Jarvis Clark, 25, Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Rodrick Alfonzer Smith, 42, Decatur, parole violation, fugitive from justice.
♦ Antonio Demickes Miles, 38, Sigman Road, probation violation.
♦ Michael Edward Eskew, 56, Blairsville, probation violation.
♦ Johanna Cruz Montes-Gonzalez, 19, Harvest Grove Lane, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Willtrivius King, 28, Johnson Drive, Covington, battery.
♦ Keyante Summerville, 30, Columbia, Miss., driving without valid license.
♦ Shaquan Emanuel Echols, 24, Decatur, disorderly conduct.
♦ Kayla Olivia Lindsay, 21, Medalist Way, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Skylur Gandy, 28, Atlanta, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, felony murder.
♦ Marsha Nicole Powell, 36, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Garry Banks, 34, Tall Oaks Circle, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Angie Theresa Hawkins, 48, Douglasville, impeding traffic, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Jessica Lee Monique Davenport, 30, Flat Rock Road, Oxford, probation violation.
♦ Dwayne Lawson, 32, Glenbrook Lane, DUI — alcohol — controlled substance present, obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Ymanu Negash Medhin, 33, Lithonia, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Tabitha Nichole Harrison, 30, Monroe, possession and use of drug-related objects, identity fraud, possession with intent to sell, deliver, distribute.
♦ Jon Charles Rice, 49, Monroe, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, altered or improper transferred tag, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Tomiko Benton, 47, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no tag lights.
♦ Jousel Thomas Lumpkin, 23, Locomotive Drive, DUI — alcohol — controlled substance present, failure to dim lights, open container.
♦ Marqaivius Lamarus White, 10, Oakwood Circle, Covington, smash and grab — burglary.
♦ Joel Emanuel, 30, Lithonia, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Porfidio Munguia-Elias, 36, Hunting Creek Lane, child molestation.
♦ Johnny Alberto, 17, South Hicks Circle, battery — FV.
♦ Mo-Isaiah Chambers, 21, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Kentai Ermon Montgomery, 19, McDonough, possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age.
♦ Kendra Grace Browning, 31, North Lake Drive, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Cassandra R. Thornton, 53, Ridge Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Jason Leonard Garrett, 34, Ellenwood, failure to maintain lane, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, cruelty to children, manufacture, distribute, possess with intent to distribute controlled substance.
♦ Taylor Elise Wilkins, 23, Country Lane Way, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Quinterio Jamel Pitts, 33, Cowan Road, Covington, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Cassandra Francois-Safikovs, 18, Big Horn Court, driving without valid license.
♦ Brenaldia Antonise Stephens, 25, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Ricardo Martinez Stevenson, 31, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Fernando Jacque Marcy, 38, College Park, leaving scene of accident with injuries, reckless driving DUI — alcohol.
♦ Degarrin Rafael Hamm, 42, Hamlet Walk, probation violation.
♦ Brandon Veshad Poole, 39, Lithonia, rape.
♦ Thomas Paul Ksiezopolski, 44, River Street, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Darryl J. Baker, 29, McDaniel Mill Road, driving without valid license, driving without headlights.
♦ Rasheem Robbie Stallings, 26, Little Fawn Trail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Kaleesia Nicole Trimble, 29, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Brian Edwin Utterback, 45, Falcon Crest Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Anthony McRae Lester, 51, Rockbridge Road, driving without headlights at night, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Dionna Marquia Ingram, 40, McDonough, disorderly conduct.
♦ Brittany Leanne Wilkins, 29, Hi Roc Road, theft by shoplifting — M, financial transaction card theft (7).
♦ Deniece Jackson, 29, Decatur, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Antonio Moniere Crawford, 51, Cedar Lake Drive, battery — FV.
♦ Toni Idostras Dixon, 52, Cedar Lake Drive, criminal trespass.
♦ Edna McKenzie, 41, Sigman Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Crystal Lee Carter, 40, Channing Drive, theft by taking — M.
♦ Stacey Allan Dowdy, 51, Bethlehem, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Yoram Hazot, 48, Norcross, driving without valid license.
♦ Karen Delfreda David, 59, Pike Road, Ala., probation violation.
♦ Cornelius Todd, 63, Riverdale, willful obstruction of law enforcement, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Madison Ann Spigner, 18, no address given, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Adeline Grace Gilreath, 18, Monticello Street, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Richard Kevin Ford, 47, Windscape Drive, Covington, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity of vehicle, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence