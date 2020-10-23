The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 13-19, 2020:
• JaJa Jonte Walker, 35, Snellville, simple battery; terroristic threats and acts; robbery by intimidation.
• Edward Kimble, 47, Sigman Road, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; child restraint law - 8-17 years of age.
• David Abdullah Rasheed, 39, Ridgeview Drive, child molestation.
• Tyvius Lanell Brown, 28, Jimi Lane, speeding; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous controlled substances; violation of probation (2 counts).
• Wuantavious Elliott, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, violation of probation - felony.
• Curnellious Lamar Dorsey, 27, Hillside Oak Lane, cruelty to children 1st degree; robbery; battery; cruelty to children - allow child to witness commission of a forcible felony, battery, or family violence battery (2 counts).
• Clemmie Jean Crowe, 53, Pinedale Circle, criminal trespass (5 counts).
• James Clarence Hudson, 67, Lynn Milam Lane, terroristic threats and acts.
• Brandon Antonio Stewart, 21, Madison, violation of probation - felony.
• James Donald Hogan, 30, Jenkinsburg, simple battery (2 counts).
• Theodore Cotton, 23, Lithonia, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Clifford Cofer, 41, Riverdale, burglary - 2nd degree; hold for other agency.
• Michael Anthony Davidson, 20, Loganville, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Wendi Humphries, 31, Tucker Mill Road, possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream.
• Justin Mitchell, 19, Ginger Lake Drive, sexual battery - misdemeanor; aggravated sodomy; rape.
• Darryl Barnard Moss, 54, Covington, purchase/possession/manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (3 counts).
• Jermaine A. Webb, 35, Park Place, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; hands free Georgia act.
• Perry Landress, 65, Corley Road NW, simple battery.
• Albert Masobo Musofi, 45, Millstream Hollow, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
• Umar Abdullah Muhammad, 27, Iris Glenn Drive Court, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor.
• Carlos Penore Davis Jr., 20, Pine Bluff, Ark., armed robbery, murder, unlawful for person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity.
• Eric Eugene Daniel, 32, Knoll Court, violation of probation - felony.
• Michael Huguelet, 67, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; no license on person; failure to maintain lane.
• Tracy L. Morris, 56, Decatur, theft by taking - felony.
• Kerry Omar Rochester, 31, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• David McWhinney, 37, homeless, theft by taking - felony; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; reckless driving; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
• Corey Terrell Robinson, 43, Arden Terrace, theft by taking - felony; false statements/writings.
• Tanisha Jackson, 41, Atlanta, battery.
• Devonte Lamar Weston, 26, Danbury Court, violation of probation - misdemeanor; violation of probation - felony.
• Bennie Lee Sims Jr., 39, Golfview Terrace, battery.
