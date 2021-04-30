The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 20-26, 2021:
• James Gary McDaniel, 56, Snellville, aggravated assault.
• Shannon Lynette Huff-Howard, 38, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Zeva D. Allen Jr., 61, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Anif Ali, 30, Conyers, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; false imprisonment.
• Ginger Lynn Meeks, 31, Conyers, simple battery; obstruction of law enforcement officer; failure to appear; hold for other agency.
• Adam Barnett Roberts, 43, Conyers, battery.
• Strickland Rollie Gray, 23, Stone Mountain, burglary 1st degree (2 counts).
• Melissa Ann Thomas, 33, Snellville, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; interference with custody - 1st or 2nd conviction.
• Patricia Ann Holmes, 33, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Douglas Shane Carlile, 32, Porterdale, theft by taking - felony; burglary 1st degree.
• Stacy Nicole Bennet, 33, Conyers, aggravated assault; hold for other agency.
• William Thomas Johnson Jr., 47, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (2 counts); parole violation.
• Gary Andre Gooden, 29, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Franklin Eugene-Ozim, 17, Decatur, loitering and prowling; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Kalib Samuel Johnson, 23, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass.
• Jessica Guerrero, 53, Conyers, simple assault; failure to appear.
• Kareem Pressley Black, 28, Covington, simple assault (2 counts); criminal trespass.
• Dajia Nyeshae Worthy, 20, Dacula, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substances.
• Dominique Renee Dickson, 35, Conyers, criminal trespass (family violence).
• Joseph Dwayne Gier, 33, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; terroristic threats and acts.
• Joshua Dominique St. Louis, 22, Covington, failure to appear; bond surrender.
• William Thomas Johnson Jr., 47, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sale of counterfeit substances.
• Ebony Singleton, 37, Austell, unlawful conduct during 911 call or otherwise contacting 911 (4 counts).
• Terry Levon Loftin, 45, Lithonia, aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; hold for other agency.
• Nicholas Ray Sanders, 39, Stone Mountain, parole violation.
• Vincent Lloyd Duckie, 65, Stone Mountain, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Wayne E. Lawrence, 53, Covington, driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Puru Gaur, 25, Covington, driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
• Ruth Ferguson, 45, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree.
• Godwin Alvin Abasi, 28, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Marshall Jones, 41, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree.
• Ahlayia Amellia Bird, 33, Winder, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood stream; failure to maintain lane.
• Shannon Baird, 46, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Willard Kirkland Walker, 55, Conyers, failure to maintain lane; DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood stream.
• Fred Allen Comodore, 24, Conyers, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another person.
• Jovonn Adams, 18, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Jerry Earl Ward, 36, Rutledge, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change.
• Stephanie Breland, 47, Stone Mountain, obstruction of law enforcement officer when lawfully discharging duties; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Justin David Robles, 30, Stone Mountain, aggravated assault against law enforcement; obstruction of law enforcement officer when lawfully discharging duties.
• Alexander Bernard Hall, 29, Covington, receipt, possession or tranfer of firearm by convicted felon.
• Edwin Ladale Bohannon, 26, Newnan, theft by taking - felony.
• Chavin Chatman, 28, Ellenwood, harassing phone calls; hold for other agency.
• Ginger Gilbert, 50, Conyers, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Anthony Colquitt McWhorter, 43, Conyers, violation of probation - felony; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance; possession of marijauna less than one ounce.
• Kenneth O. Ohikokhai, 57, Stone Mountain, sexual battery - misdemeanor.
