The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 4-10, 2022:
Tanisha Collins♦ , 22, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ David Daniel Tedder♦ , 47, Stockbridge, violation of a temporary protective order.
♦ Danado Duhart♦ , 37, Conyers, forgery 1st degree; possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Terry Giovanni Blair♦ , 26, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jason Shuman♦ , 41, Conyers, cruelty to children (2 counts); aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
♦ Edward Scott Henry♦ , 20, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Freda Renee Owens♦ , 57, Decatur, battery; aggravated assault.
♦ Corey Derriell Antoine Wright♦ , 29, Conyers, aggravated sodomy; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Antonio Price♦ , 42, Stockbridge, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Candance Allen♦ , 35, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Laterrance Sharod Troutman♦ , 21, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
♦ Juan M. Hernandez♦ , 53, Duluth, failure to appear.
♦ Quincy Maurice Cobb♦ , 42, Conyers, aggravated assault; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls.
♦ Matthew James Burnette♦ , 22, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Christopher Britton Capell♦ , 39, Monticello, violation of probation — felony
♦ Perry Allyn McIver♦ , 26, Conyers, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or Ii controlled substance.
♦ Rhaeta Almeta Anderson♦ , 31, Conyers, reckless conduct; hold for other agency.
♦ Jamie Lee Anderson♦ , 25, Fayetteville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; financial transaction card fraud (20 counts).
♦ Luis A. Reyes♦ , 21, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Edward Lawson Clark♦ , 43, Cumming, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kevin Michael Moore♦ , 50, Shady Dale, theft by taking (motor vehicle).
♦ Jesse James Williams♦ , 46, Stone Mountain, parole violation.
♦ Antone J. Jackson♦ , 31, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Bilal Mustafaa Hewitt♦ , 27, Stockbridge, contempt of court.
♦ Willie Ray Gamble♦ , 33, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Barry Keith Bester♦ , 54, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Casey Powers♦ , 40, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Rarahreese T. Cook♦ , 36, Stone Mountain, violation of probation.
♦ Tia Renee Landry♦ , 23, Atlanta, aggravated assault; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Kevin Michael Carpenter♦ , 33, Covington, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Diarrah Jamilliah Sadler♦ , 45, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Bonifacea Mubea Mburu♦ , 25, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts); criminal trespass.
♦ Bryana Kristen Vargas♦ , 27, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
♦ Jaquan Thomas♦ , 18, Covington, possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/ a controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; theft by receiving property stolen in another state; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Deji Adetimirin♦ , 36, address unknown, criminal trespass.
♦ Sonya Jean Suter♦ , 42, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Dequincy Ray Dunn♦ , 21, address unknown, theft by receiving property stolen in another state; obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); criminal damage to property 2nd degree; burglary 2nd degree; possession of tools for commission of a crime.
♦ Keyarn Biggs,♦ 29, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no seat belt (age 18 or older); failure to maintain lane.
♦ Jasmine Alonso♦ , 30, Norcross, failure to appear.
♦ Joseph Thomas Letson♦ , 69, Jacksonville, Ala., rape; sodomy — felony; fugitive from justice.
♦ Jason Howell♦ , 17, Snellville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Melvin Eugene Lowe♦ , 40, Conyers, failure to appear; failure to maintain lane; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; no proof of insurance; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tyrek Blount♦ , 19, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute a controlled substance (2 counts); speeding; possession and use of drug related objects; failure to keep drugs in their original container.
♦ Ibrahim Pollard♦ , 44, Conyers, criminal trespass; wanted person located.
♦ Joerdoa Brown♦ , 36, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; driving without taillights.
♦ Scott Cobb♦ , age unknown, McDonough, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; financial transaction card fraud; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Joshua A. Rocha-Valdez♦ , 20, Suwanee, criminal trespass; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Tiffany Lashun Tillman♦ , 33, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Justin Glenn Spell♦ , 38, Barnesville, failure to appear.
♦ Christopher Daniel Perez♦ , 39, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Latasha Ann Owens♦ , 43, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Mitchell Anderson Miles♦ , 61, Lithonia, homicide by vehicle — 2nd degree; failure to maintain lane; no seat belt (age 18 or older).
♦ Roosevelt Huff♦ , 60, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; driving without taillights.
♦ Terrence Lee Covington, 70, Conyers, rape; sodomy — felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.