The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 27-Aug. 2, 2021:
Howard King♦ , 61, Conyers, open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Ramone Montell Brown♦ , 27, Lithonia, criminal trespass.
♦ Marion Kelly Royster♦ , 38, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Tyree Joseph Tebo♦ , 25, Covington, theft by taking, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Romeo Amari Samuels♦ , 21, Atlanta, reckless driving; traffic signal; too fast for conditions; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; duty to stop at accident; wrong way one way street; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Gerrica Bernard Anderson♦ , 26, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Shelley Blessings,♦ 25, Snellville, failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Paul Dennis Mills♦ , 62, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; stop sign/yield sign violation.
♦ Reuben Phillips♦ , 51, Snellville, child molestation; sexual battery — misdemeanor.
♦ Mario Alberto Arellano-Ornelas♦ , 31, Covington, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; use of communications facilities in commission of a crime.; being party to a crime.
Jasmin Alonso♦ , 21, Norcross, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; use of communications facilities in commission of a crime; being a party to a crime; hold for other agency.
Stephen Wayne Taylor♦ , Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Lauren Collese Jackson♦ , 19, Conyers, driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; improper headlights; speeding.
♦ Ferrari Byrd♦ , 20, Covington, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Kyron Marquis Williams♦ , 23, Stonecrest, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Ashley Nicole Davidow♦ , 26, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Johnnie Lee Cumming Jr.♦ , 18, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; violation of probation — misdemeanor; duty to stop at accident; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
♦ Kyle Imari Jordan♦ , 20, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; no insurance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Katrina Peppers♦ , 36, Loganville, theft by taking — felony.
♦ God’s Time Chibuikem Okonkwo♦ , 18, Conyers, statutory rape.
♦ William Leonard Jr.♦ , 43, Marietta, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Mary Elizabeth Johnson♦ , 53, Conyers, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Eddie Chavarria Jr.♦ , 31, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Antonio Bernard Conner♦ , 44, Birmingham, Ala., criminal trespass.
♦ Nina June Bailey♦ , 50, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
♦ Kristian Ed Brown♦ , 39, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Megan Diann Marie Wilcox♦ , 24, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Bruce Denard Ivey♦ , 51, Lithonia, burglary — 1st degree; battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Lynetria Bailey♦ , 17, Conyers, disorderly conduct; battery.
♦ William John Boos♦ , 35, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Matthew James Kelly♦ , 18, Covington, distributing obscene material.
♦ Austin Wayne Whitehead♦ , 32, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Joshua Jervon Fedrick♦ , 28, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass.
♦ Mark Steven Barefield♦ , 42, Conyers, failure to appear; possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.
♦ Bridget Hayes♦ , 36, Monticello, failure to appear; possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.
♦ Robert Dijon Rogers♦ , 30, Decatur, fugitive from justice.
♦ Pablo Zurita Jr., 29, Conyers, criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.