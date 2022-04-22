The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 12-18, 2022:
Dakari Haughton♦ , 32, Meadowmist Place SE, Conyers, aggravated assault; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Nicholas Terril Williams♦ , 36, Wisteria Way, Covington, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Bruce D. Doss♦ , 53, Athens, failure to appear, hold for other agency.
♦ Nasakhare Imarhia♦ , 38, East Point, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Samuel John Miller♦ , 25, Hwy. 162, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Isaac Jeron Wilson♦ , 38, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kenny Robertson♦ , 48, Stone Mountain, theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Demetrius Deon Price♦ , 31, Salem Chase Way, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (3 counts).
♦ Zaevia Clemone Durham♦ , 26, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Maiesha Willis♦ , 27, Peaks Landing, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Troy Sanders Passmore♦ , 48, Statham, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; open container, failure to obey traffic control devices or police officers; fail to yield right-of-way turning left.
♦ Tomathias James Beauford♦ , 28, Jonesboro, theft by taking — felony; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Edwin Tremain Snowden♦ , 40, Loganville, theft by taking — felony.
♦ McKendrick Chavez Jack♦ , 20, Grayson, armed robbery; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Brandon D. Wortham♦ , 32, Covington Bypass Road, Covington, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Julian Sandy Williams-Boreland♦ , 29, Vermillion Way, Covington, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Keyshawn Dupree Johnson♦ , 25, South Main Street NE, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; no seat belt (age 18 or older).
♦ Levi Alexander Ford♦ , 20, Avondale Blvd. SE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Earis Miller♦ , 37, Decatur, speeding, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Marcellus Humbert♦ , 33, Dogwood Place, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Aqeel Jordan Johnson♦ , 23, Fieldstone Drive SE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Carrie E. Seawright♦ , 39, Westbrook Way, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Sharika Kim McDonald♦ , 42, Cornerstone, Conyers, battery.
♦ Aaron Sylvester♦ , 31, Brooklyn, NY, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; defective equipment; operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle.
♦ Cedric D. Curry♦ , 41, McCollum Road SW, Conyers, harassing phone calls.
♦ Herzon A. Bermudez♦ , 20, Klondike Road SW, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts); violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Carlos Javier Smith♦ , 23, Ray Drive, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Milton Pyles♦ , 38, Millcrest Walk, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; simple assault — family violence; aggravated battery.
♦ Ellison James Wisham♦ , 29, Pine Knoll Lane, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Keondra Payne♦ , 30, Marietta, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; open container.
♦ Justin Ray Farlow♦ , 42, Old Zebulon Road, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Saul Pintado♦ , 32, Meadowbrook Lane, Conyers, failure to maintain lane; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Howard Heart Headley♦ , 52, Forest Hills Drive, Conyers, false report of a crime; criminal trespass; hold for other agency.
♦ Destiny Epling♦ , 27, Chesnee, SC, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
♦ Marcus Devon Ventress Jr.♦ , 20, Green Valley Drive, Conyers, robbery; violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
Christopher Diamonde Gem Morris♦ , 28, Stone Mountain, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Sharon Simmons♦ , 61, Peaks Landing, Conyers, aggravated battery; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Brittany Onethia Hubbard♦ , 30, Lithonia, aggressive driving.
♦ Ruby Lucille Gentry♦ , 35, Decatur, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Teresa Ruth Clark♦ , 62, Magnolia Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Kayla Yolanda Watson♦ , 27, Sumter Trail Drive, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
♦ Donald C. Heath♦ , 70, Brian’s Creek Drive, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Janiyia Baccus♦ , 17, Meadow View Court, Conyers, battery (2 counts); affray (fighting); cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Melody Toomer♦ , 34, Forest Park, family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Eric Hillman♦ , 53, Buchannon Circle, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ William Terry Bradley♦ , 31, Granik Drive, Conyers, robbery; family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Jameria Shontaie Baccus♦ , 39, Meadowview Court, Conyers, aggravated assault; reckless conduct; cruelty to children; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
♦ Alexandria Thompson♦ , 26, Snellville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Samuel N. Musora,♦ 54, Tucker Mill Road SW, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Lauren Santiago♦ , 34, Bourdon Bell Drive, Conyers, cruelty to children 3rd degree (6 counts); disorderly conduct.
♦ Jemorris Antwaine Bryant♦ , 31, Atlanta, unlawful to possess, display, or use any false, fraudulent, or altered identification document containing the logo or legal or official seal of a government agency; possess, display, false identification; identify theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person.
♦ Michael Humphrey♦ , 28, Decatur, criminal trespass.
♦ Tracey Lynn Hall♦ , 53, Monticello, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Antonio Dequinn Gates♦ , 31, Fayetteville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ John Douglas McKenzie Jr.♦ , 19, Sigman Road NE, Conyers, theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
♦ Roger Moore, 21, Walter Way, Covington, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.