The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 25-31, 2020:
• Tiffany Sha Ethridge, 43, Waterside Drive, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult; battery.
• Phalon Ladarius Robertson, 26, Bostwick, violation of probation - felony.
• Davontai Taron Jordan, 26, Troy, Ala., fugitive from justice.
• Ontario Da Shawn Brooks, 21, Green Valley Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (4 counts).
• Kayla Maran Padilla, 24, New Street, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Tahmir Da Vae Foendoe, 19, Brentwood Crossing, theft by taking - misdemeanor; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Vicente Pelayo Hernandez, 47, Duluth, hold for other agency.
• Kentaris Terrell, 22, Greenleaf Drive, possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute of a non controlled substance; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug related objects; improper window tint; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain crimes.
• Dallas Morrell, 52, Macon, possession and use of drug-related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Preston Scott Peavy, 25, Cannon, kidnapping; stalking - misdemeanor.
• Kelvin Brandon Sams, 20, Decatur, financial transaction card theft (2 counts); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (20 counts); violation of probation - felony.
• Thomas Calhoun, 24, Greenwood, S.C., fugitive from justice.
• Kelvin Timothy Prichard, 24, Loganville, criminal trespass.
• Joe Anne Hendrix, 53, Warner Robins, violation of probation.
• Ryan Rodgers, 35, Iris Drive SW, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; aggravated assault.
• Eric Quinn Skipper, 36, Institute Street NW, criminal trespass; false statements/writings; harassing phone calls; interference with government property - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; dissemination of information relating to terrorist acts.
• Agnes Renee Bailey, 55, Lakeview Drive, terroristic threats and acts.
• Herminia Luviano-Ibarra, 21, Stockbridge, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2 counts); simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog, correction officer, or detention officer (2 counts).
• David Hadley Williams, 54, Douglasville, impersonating a public officer or employee; failure to signal.
• Kevin Lamar Young, 31, Atlanta, possession of cocaine, failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
• Lakeithia Hattie Mayes, 20, Cowan Road, reckless conduct (2 counts); felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; speeding, no license on person; stop sign/yield sign violation (2 counts).
• Shawniek Alston, 42, Madison, speeding; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Julian Carter, 44, speeding; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kebrin Edmond Maxwell, Windsor Drive, criminal damage to property 1st degree.
• Kayin Raymond McPhie, 36, Jonesboro, violation of probation - felony.
• Ryan Lee Lockhart, 39, Loch Haven Drive, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
• Jeree Nile West, 33, Sigman Road, simple battery - family violence; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree (2 counts); cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.
• Joe Wesley Moore Jr., 48, Covington, reckless conduct; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• David Allen Lucas, 56, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Justin Richard Sizemore, 34, Kings Forest Drive; violation of probation - felony.
• Levia Lisa Jones, 53, Cherry Hill Road, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
