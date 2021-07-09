The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 28-July 5, 2021:
• Timethian Tishun Grier, 38, Covington, theft by deception - felony (2 counts).
• Deanna Marie Brown, 30, Covington, failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood; expired tag/not registered.
• Salvador Tapia, 39, Loganville, battery, cruelty to children 3rd degree; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Charles Edward Lawson, 50, Dundick, MD, fugitive from justice.
• Nathan C. Leverett, 20, Conyers, battery - family violence - 2nd or subsequent offense.
• Toney Braziel, 38, Stone Mountain, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Gary Michael Smith, 37, Conyers, public indecency (1st or 2nd conviction) (2 counts); loitering and prowling (2 counts).
• Willie Edward Bright IV, 31, unknown, failure to register as sex offender/failure to report address (2 counts).
• Andrew Corney, 33, Stone Mountain, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Kendall Johnson, 30, College Park, violation of probation - felony.
• Marques D. Clements Jr., 21, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Ryan Anthony Mottley, 30, Conyers, failure to appear; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); no proof of insurance; expired tag or revalidation decal; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license; violation of probation.
• Jeffery Williams, 58, Covington, sexual battery - misdemeanor.
• Nana Owusu Asamoah, 40, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; parole violation.
• Jelecia S. Williams, 30, Conyers, battery.
• Trinity Essence Herbert, 20, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Devin Jamal Johnson, 22, Lithonia, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; speeding.
• Adrian Kelly Lane, 33, Snellville, violation of probation - felony.
• John David Gray, 50, Stockbridge, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Ramon Valdez-Yanez, 22, Conyers, battery (2 counts); theft by taking - misdemeanor; criminal trespass; possession of tools for commission of a crime; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Brandon Pittman, 24, Stockbridge, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood; driving while license suspended or revoked; following too closely; leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
• Taylor Stubbs, 28, Capital Heights, MD, aggravated battery.
• Darius Foster, 26, Columbia, SC, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense; speeding; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Kenneth Jackson, 40, Conyers, fugitive from justice; hold for other agency.
• Tremayne Lennell Anderson, 34, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Bobby Gerald Simpson, 58, Conyers, battery.
• Juan Oscar Contreras, 46, Snellville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Andrew Davis Myers III, 25, Conyers, simple battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.