The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 10 - May 16, 2022:
• Romisha Darling, 36, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; criminal trespass, battery
• Jermonte Antoine West, 35, Fox Chase Court, Conyers; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm, discharge of firearms on or near public highway.
• Mortez Tyshawn Anderson, 19, Almond Drive, Conyers; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of drug-related objects, driving without a valid license.
• Jeromy Edward Frazier, 44, City Pond Road, Covington; fugitive from justice.
• James Leland Poe, 73, Lou Drive, Conyers; homicide by vehicle - second degree, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Jahi Jahi Brown, 18, Lake Ridge Circle, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Glen Williams, 38, West Bonnell Street, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Darryl Edward McGuire, 17, Parker Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Torriuna Jones, 26, Browning Lane, Conyers; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Mortez Tyshawn Anderson, 19, Almond Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Chelsea Alexandria Jones, 30, Coldwater Way, Covington; probation violantion, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, open container.
• Elesbaan Coronel-Alvarado, 39, Country Lane Way, Conyers; expired tag, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jarquavious Hendricks, 28, Oakville Trail, Hampton; entering auto.
• Melissa Renea Butler, 37, Francis Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Rashaum J. Miller, 39, North Dupont Road, Wilmington, Del.; duty to stop at accident/hit and run.
• Mariana Camille Greene, 33, Olde Towne Drive, Columbus; escape, obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Danielle Armani Hopkins, 26, Chase Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Darrin Jameel Walton, 24, LaFleur Trail, Lithonia; harassing phone calls, criminal trespass.
• Trixy Jones, 46, Plaza Trace, Monroe; probation violation.
• Otfred Thomson Cureton, 41, Mystere Circle, Lilburn; aggravated assault.
• Cleyon Walker, 31, Parkmoor Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Keyonest Rontae Brown, 41, Boggs Road, Duluth; failure to appear.
• Atlas Tindall, 19, Deer Run Drive, Conyers; hold for other agency.
• Darien Sharon Embry, 19, Oregano Court, Conyers; purchase/possession/control of controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Israel Gonzalez Jr., 20, Access Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kenndual Reshaud Thornton, 38, Pheasant Court, Monticello; probation violation.
• Ashley Renee Waters, 36, West Hightower Trail, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Eric Dwayne Humphrey, 52, Plantation Boulevard, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Aziah Dwayne Ramsubag, 22, Singer Way, Lithonia; obscured or failure to display license plate, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/control of controlled substance, altered/improper tag, financial transaction cart theft.
• Lori Vadnais, 60, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Catherine R. Crawford, 35, Sheppard Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Katherine Lynn Hydrick, 37, Chambers Drive, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Dorothy B. Freeman, 37, Old Dixie Highway, Atlanta; possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, false statements/writings, forgery.
• Joseph Campbell, 32, no address given, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, theft by shoplifting, identity theft fraud, open container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Julian Cornelius Perry, 40, Greens Parkway, Stone Mountain; theft by shoplifting.
• Dane Mark Forbes, 24, Oak View Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Eric Gragg, 38, Millstream Hollow, Conyers; financial transaction card fraud.
• Joy Renee Ryder, 39, Butler Bridge Road, Covington; battery.
• Jessica Ann Sengmany, 41, Cinnamon Court, Conyers; battery.
• Ashley Danielle Moss, 29, Moon Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, cruelty to children -three counts, terroristic threats and acts.
• Demonte Devon Strozier, 26, East lake Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Samantha Stewart, 51, Plantation Boulevard, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Joshua Darrin Duffell, 25, East Road, Covington; public drunk.
• James S. Robinson II, 40, chest Chashire Court, Covington; aggravated battery.
• Osbaldo Garibay, 20, Sherbrook Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, move over violation.
• Woodley Jean-Francois, 43, Tiburon Drive, Stonecrest, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Brandon Danielle Durden, 36, Haywood Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol, driving without valid license, possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm, move over violation.
• Quanteria Dennard Morton Jr., 25, Range Wood Drive, Conyers; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• LaQuatia Bridges, 24, Cannon Street, Decatur; criminal trespass.
• Marcus Contrail Maddox, 37, Harmony Place, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Nerissa S. Scott, 48, Clay Court, Conyers; battery.
• Renardo Anthony Rodney, 23, Glen Ridge, Lithonia; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement, display of license plates, improper window tint, move over violation.
• Maurice Royston Standifer, 31, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; manufacture/possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Conell Pelzer, 30, Pine Log Road, Conyers; simple battery.
• Arlie Tobias Watkins, 28, Rockaway Drive, Union City; probation violation.
• Angelia Lynn Mote, 50, Frontier Drive, Conyers; parole violation.
• Dawn Flanigan, 48, Magnolia Street, Covington; theft by taking.
• Dwaynne Omar Nicholson, 36, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jahari Marquise White, 25, Fairburn Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Quinton McDaniel Jr., 33, Christopher Terrace, Rex; failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Aaron Hernandez, 44, Chaparral Place, Stonecrest, theft by receiving stolen property, license plate removal.
• Cleveland Darden, 61, Timothy Lane, Lilburn; theft by shoplifting.
• Griselda Manzanarez, 29, East Meadows Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Arthur Porter, 57, Edenfield Drive, Lithonia; theft by shoplifting.
