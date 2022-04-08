The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 29-Apr. 4, 2022:
Rashaid K. Davis♦ , 36, Dallas, theft by taking — felony; possession and use of drug related objects; obstruction of law enforcement officer; failure to appear; violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Jaquave’on Termon Whitehead♦ , 17, Elliott Circle, Conyers, battery; disorderly conduct.
♦ Solomon Demon Lovett♦ , 30, Millcrest Walk, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Tashana S. Bryan♦ , 35, Jamaica, NY, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Savion Wilson♦ , 18, Lake Capri Drive, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of substance with intent to use or convey such substances for the manufacture of Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances.
♦ Thomas Peek♦ , 66, Terrace Ridge, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Jeremy Adam McMichael♦ , 35, S. Main Street, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree.
♦ Dawson Reid Cohen♦ , 23, Hwy. 138, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
♦ Horace Gilbert Jr.♦ , 38, Dartmoor Lane SE, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Michael Keith Wilson♦ , 37, McDonough, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Julian D’Andre Louis♦ , 25, Sigman Road, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense.
♦ Jeremiah Johnson-Jewell♦ , 18, Hardin Street, Conyers, battery.
♦ Natasha Michelle Thomas♦ , 41, Tinsley Drive NW, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Emanuel McAlpin♦ , 23, Cherry Hill Court, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense.
♦ Aaron Jones♦ , 24, Country Trace, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; no seat belt (age 18 or older); child restraint law — eight years of age or under (2 counts).
♦ Deandre Stephens♦ , 29, Norcross, violation of probation — misdemeanor; fugitive from justice.
♦ Timothy Chase Shumate♦ , 36, English Elm Court, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Shamiah Briana Nataisha Garcia♦ , 28, Fairclift Drive, Covington, criminal trespass.
♦ Bryan Keith Wynn♦ , 26, Macon, financial transaction card fraud.
♦ David Wayne Culliver♦ , 31, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Saintiny Simeon♦ , 28, Windsor Creek Drive SW, Conyers, speeding; traffic signal; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; permits and temporary license; reckless driving.
♦ De’juan D. Morris♦ , 25, Lawrenceville, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Ashley Latrell Zachary♦ , 23, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Aijhanae Riddick♦ , 20, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — felony (2 counts); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Kayla Nicole Sparks♦ , 38, Lithonia, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; aggravated assault; theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; violation of probation.
Derrick Headspeth♦ , 33, Marietta, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Cordia Fay Thompson♦ , 22, Rockbridge Road, Conyers, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Quenisha Quentella Allen♦ , 26, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Gregory Stephen McCormick♦ , 59, Kirkus Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Robert Dwayne Champion♦ , 50, Atlanta, aggravated assault; simple battery — family violence; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense (2 counts); battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; simple battery.
♦ Jacqueline Bernice Jackson♦ , 22, Tony Valley Drive, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Maurice Antonio Morgan♦ , 17, Lithonia, aggravated assault (9 counts); terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Quanteria Petty♦ , 18, Pine Circle, Conyers, aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; hold for other agency.
♦ Dwayne Trumpler♦ , 42, Morrow, bail jumping — felony.
♦ Kharin Emmanuel Thomas, 20, Jefferson Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.♦
♦ Travis Ryan Mason♦ , 46, Crest Circle, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; failure to register as a sex offender/failure to report address; hold for other agency.
♦ Juron Skye Dawkins♦ , 25, Newnan, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; expired tag/not registered; reckless driving; improper passing/no passing zone.
♦ Ralph Gary Stover♦ , 40, Johnson Road, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Luther Davis♦ , 19, Fayetteville, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; open container.
♦ Sierra Taylor Ray♦ , 21, Butler Bridge Road, Covington, open container; furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Darron Rashad Scott♦ , 29, Lithonia, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; reckless driving; improper lane change.
♦ Genesis Allen♦ , 23, Riverdale, following too closely; no proof of insurance; hold for other agency.
♦ Antonio Brooks♦ , 29, Wisteria Circle, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Daniel Jefferson♦ , 27, Sugar Valley Drive SE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Adrianna Darnella Goodwin♦ , 33, Pine Ridge Trail SE, Conyers, failure to maintain lane; too fast for conditions; open container (2 counts); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Angela Cartwright♦ , 52, Railroad Street, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Yameche Madry♦ , 47, Arden Terrace SW, Conyers, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Jason Daryle McCray♦ , 43, Riverdale, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jorge Raul Bravo♦ , 33, Underwood Road, Conyers, false report of a crime; failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Christian M. Smith♦ , 22, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Cornelius Quintrell Price♦ , 43, Decatur, contempt of court.
♦ Mark J. Alomia♦ , 33, Theodore, Ala., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts); Hands Free Georgia Act.
♦ Brittany Nicole Dowd♦ , 46, Wagener, SC, violation of probation — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Rich Chancellor Relaford, 39, Cold Creek Way SE, Conyers, battery; cruelty to children — 3rd degree (2 counts); driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; fugitive from justice.
