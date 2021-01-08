The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, 2021:
Bilal Mustafas Hewitt♦ , 26, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts); simple battery — family violence; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; robbery; bond surrender.
♦ Robert Powell♦ , 31, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; hold for other agency; contempt of court; failure to appear.
♦ Stephanie Parker♦ , 42, Decatur, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, or transfer of property subject to security interest.
♦ Yantavious D. Mapp♦ , 23, Conyers, buy, sell, receive, conceal, use, possess, or dispose of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered.
♦ Alexandria Denise Williams♦ , 23, Conyers, cruelty to children; battery; simple battery; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Austin Delainey Proctor♦ , 28, Conyers, theft by taking — felony (2 counts).
♦ Askia Netafa Heard♦ , 40, Conyers, aggravated assault; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Donterrious Jefferies♦ , 33, Covington, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; improper window tint; hold for other agency; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Regina Annette Mitchell♦ , 38, Roswell, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; crossing state/county guard lines with weapon, intoxicants, or drugs without consent.
♦ Lorenzo Lajune Boyce♦ , 46, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Justin Andrew Freeman♦ , 23, Conyers, robbery by intimidation.
♦ Jacob J. Scott♦ , 34, Stockbridge, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
Justice Estalin Wallace, 27, Stockbridge, violation of probation — misdemeanor.♦
♦ Mark Anthony Montgomery♦ , 62, Conyers, simple assault — family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Kenniel Quane Gibbs♦ , 34, Lithonia, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; speeding.
♦ Ashleigh Elizabeth Arnold♦ , 31, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Courtney Michelle Quintero♦ , 29, Atlanta, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood; speeding.
♦ Tylik Amorie James♦ , 18, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (2 counts).
♦ Bruce Jontavis Johnson♦ , 19, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; reckless conduct; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Anthony James Crane♦ , 32, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Anthony Tyrell Banks♦ , 36, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Timothy Francis Debiew Jr.♦ , 38, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Chad Lee Davis♦ , 35, Lithonia, aggravated assault; simple battery; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); theft by taking — felony.
♦ Andrew James Farmer♦ , 29, Newton, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Johnathan Rashad Harrison♦ , 29, Conyers, forgery 4th degree — misdemeanor (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Artis Ralph Ceasar♦ , 42, Covington, contempt of court.
♦ Charles Anthony Howell♦ , 22, Covington, cruelty to children; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; battery.
♦ Darius Alexander Johnson♦ , 24, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Dejaoni Nicole Hughley, 25, Conyers, criminal trespass.
