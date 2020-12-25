The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 15-21, 2020:
• Kenji Lee Jones Sr., 42, Oxford, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer; violation of probation - felony.
• Deion Dre'B Bradshaw, 23, Atlanta, speeding; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer.
• Makeiah Tene Clark, 33, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield right-of-way at intersection; no insurance; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Anthony Jerome Hodges, 43, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; cruelty to children - 3rd degree (2 counts); simple battery.
• Perez Pascual, 29, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Shantel Samantha Donarth-Singh, 29, Conyers, aggravated assault; violation of probation.
• Stesha Alissia Greene, 29, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Kali Rose Burkett, 31, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Milo D. Pinckney, 60, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; no proof of insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• William Daniel Bice, 24, Morrow, failure to appear.
• Sean Dorsey Hoyer, 35, Palmetto, burglary - 1st degree (2 counts); theft by taking - misdemeanor; theft by taking - felony.
• Autumn Renee Giles, 35, Conyers, failure to yield right-of-way/turning left; homicide by vehicle (2nd degree) - misdemeanor.
• Mauria Covin Nedd, 31, Conyers, burglary - 2nd degree.
• Emeka Echabelu, 35, Conyers, possess with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/ marijuana.
• Betty Louise Jackson, 55, Conyers, aggravated battery.
• Damani Evon Wright, 22, Snellville, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children.
• Rodrick M. White, 23, Conyers, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Ian Delano Alexander Scharschmidt, 51, Snellville, failure to maintain lane; homicide by vehicle (2nd degree) - misdemeanor.
• Noe Mendez-Garcia, 27, Snellville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely; open container; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Desi Akira Sanford, 37, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Malik Joshua Maddox, 21, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Jalan Vernon Swift, 23, Covington, criminal trespass; simple battery - family violence; duty to stop at accident; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer; reckless driving.
• Joshua David Hicks, 39, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; crossing state/county guardlines w/weapon.
• Christopher JeJuan Franklin, 25, Covington, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Jamel Antonio Jackson, 17, Conyers, failure to appear; bond surrender; fugitive from justice.
• Laquon Bloodsaw, 21, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime; no seat belt; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Shaza Stephon Morrison, 23, Conyers, loitering and prowling; criminal trespass; robbery; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Jarqavous Washington, 22, Covington, aggravated stalking.
• Tony Alexis Brown, 42, Conyers, display of license plates; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana.
• Charles Johnson, 52, North Cape May, NJ, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.
