The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2021:
Tre-Zion Cobb♦ , 19, Lithonia, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; no brake lights; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license; no insurance.
♦ Verman McKenzie♦ , 40, Decatur, simple battery,
♦ Jesus Salvador Ayala Jr.♦ , 18, Covington, statutory rape.
♦ Vanessa Michelle Harp♦ , 31, Conyers, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Demetric Lee Wilson♦ , 30, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Scotty Evans♦ , 48, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts); theft by taking — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; criminal trespass; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Angelia Lynette Pitts♦ , 49, Decatur, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jazmine Sade Austin-Warner♦ , 22, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor (2 counts), simple battery, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Undra Rondericas Holloway♦ , 45, Stone Mountain, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; open container; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered.
♦ Lindon Carter♦ , 64, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to stop at an accident; open container.
♦ Addison Tremon Bogan♦ , 29, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (8 counts); possession and use of drug related objects; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
♦ Collin James Fisher♦ , 19, Conyers, criminal damage to property, 2nd degree; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; traffic signal.
♦ Matthew Ryan Davis♦ , 33, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Edward Scott Henry♦ , 19, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood stream; failure to year right-of-way intersection.
♦ Edward S. Henry Jr.♦ , 40, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood stream; failure to year right-of-way intersection.
♦ Ronald Anthony Gonzalez♦ , 34, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Robert Dijon Rogers♦ , 29, Decatur, possess with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/manufacture any controlled substance; hold for other agency; criminal possession of financial transaction cards; identify fraud (6 counts); financial transaction card theft.
♦ Ericka Tatiana Marie Burns♦ , 31, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Tori Trent Dundas♦ , 30, Conyers, possess with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/manufacture any controlled substance; hold for other agency; criminal possession of financial transaction cards; identify fraud (4 counts); financial transaction card theft.
♦ Justice Estalin Wallace♦ , 27, Stockbridge, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Steven Bobby Entwisle♦ , 22, Conyers, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; failure to yield right-of-way intersection; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Cecil McKensie Brown, Jr.♦ , 40, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Destinee Yvonne Scott♦ , 26, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Tunisha R. Donnell♦ , 45, Conyers, duty to stop at accident; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Steven Edward Byars, 58, Conyers, aggravated assault.
