The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 3-9, 2021:
Jamye Jamal Sanders♦ , 34, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Joshua Allen Pruitt♦ , 21, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (2 counts).
♦ Miranda Gonzalez♦ , 17, Conyers, battery,
♦ Curtis Perry Jordan Jr.♦ , 34, Thomasville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Montrell Thomas Harris♦ , 18, Conyers, battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; home invasion — 1st degree; aggravated assault.
♦ Saleh Samaad Mercer♦ , 25, Loganville, public indecency (1st or 2nd conviction); stalking — misdemeanor; violation of probation — felony; criminal trespass.
♦ Nicole Mitchell♦ , 49, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Benjamin Maxey♦ , 44, Monroe, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts).
♦ Brittany Rose Russler♦ , 22, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Robert Allen Chandler♦ , 65, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Eugena Tywon Shares♦ , 42, Covington, false report of a crime.
♦ Timothy Jaleel Jones♦ , 29, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
Floyd C. Pittman♦ , 31, Conyers, aggravated assault (4 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution, or sale of marijuana; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
Roy Blane Dees♦ , 32, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Terence Gholston♦ , 48, Cincinnati, Ohio, fugitive from justice.
♦ Christopher Robinson♦ , 56, Soperton, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tyvius Lanell Brown♦ , 29, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Zeva D. Allen Jr.♦ , 62, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Jason Lloyd Williams♦ , 35, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jerry Lane Pillows Williams♦ , 29, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Zy’illjah K. Mason♦ , 22, Jonesboro, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Nathaniel Lankford♦ , 55, Conyers, burglary — 2nd degree (2 counts); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony (3 counts).
♦ Clemmie Jean Crowe♦ , 54, Monroe, criminal trespass.
♦ Jesse Ingram Fox♦ , 31, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container.
♦ Alleyah Shalom Brown♦ , 21, East Point, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Melissa Lynn Rios-Hernandez♦ , 35, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Felicia Leshay Baker♦ , 45, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Chandra Dawn Netherton♦ , 50, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ JaJa Jonte Walker♦ , 35, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Monique D. Smith♦ , 31, Conyers, simple assault.
♦ Anthony Daway Hullum♦ , 45, Conyers, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Darnell Johnson♦ , 26, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; no tag lights; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Vladmir Dante Marrero♦ , 43, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Daniel Nathan Jones♦ , 41, Conyers, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (2 counts); possession and use of drug related objects (2 counts); possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Steven Edward Byars♦ , 59, Conyers, contempt of state court.
♦ Ronreaco Wendell Bailey♦ , 30, Madison, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Tysheena Krystal Monique Osborne♦ , 32, Conyers, kidnapping; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ O’Neil Leighton Ford♦ , 24, Conyers, criminal trespass; aggravated assault.
♦ Pascual G. Roque Perez, 30, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; hold for other agency.
