The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Andre Clark, 51, Atlanta, failure to signal.
♦ Fritz Alexander Michel,25, Lithia Springs, probation violation.
♦ Wendell Craig Key, 35, River Circle, receipt, possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon (2), theft by taking — F.
♦ Alexis Cathcart, 29, Riverdale, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Cecil Dekeith Stalling, 28, Decatur, probation violation,
♦ Diera Nicole Bethea, 23, Grayson, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possess, display, false identification, false statements/writings; conceal facts.
♦ Jakhoi Jahmil Hodge, 26, Millcrest Walk, disorderly conduct.
♦ Nicholas James Robinson, 24, Lithonia, no seat bel (18 or older), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Maurice Atkins, 20, Pinedale Circle, driving without valid license, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
♦ Tiaeisha Miochree Bass, 24, Peeks Landing, robbery, battery.
♦ Paul Theron Craig, 53, Old Salem Road, driving without valid license.
♦ Elizabeth Trepanouski, 35, Brook Hollow Circle, battery.
♦ Casey Walter Reashad Martin, 31, Kingston Court, theft by conversion — M.
♦ Marquez Dajuan Harris, 23, Atlanta, armed robbery.
♦ Sonia Lozano de Santiago, 40, Ellenwood, driving without valid license following too closely.
♦ Jenny Sue Gower, 35, N. Hicks Circle, criminal trespass.
♦ David Duncan, 55, Golfview Terrace, probation violation.
♦ Wedia Shell, 62, Old Ivy Lane, fugitive from justice.
♦ Shasita Momin, 50, Bourdon Bell Drive, false statements/writings; conceal facts (2).
♦ Roy Van Coffie Jr., 39, Lithonia, fugitive from justice.
♦ Destiny Larail Forte, 24, Hopkinsville, Ky., expired tag or revalidation decal, no insurance, driving without valid license.
♦ Anthony Martese Maddox, 42, Ellenwood, battery, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree, aggravated assault.
♦ Uneika Kintona Merritt, 22, Lithonia, theft by taking (3).
♦ Deanthony Harris, 31, Sugar Plum Place, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Davin Guilford, 32, Decatur, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Mitchell Francis, 27, Lakeview Drive, driving without taillights, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Ashley Elizabeth Napier, 29, (no address Given), disorderly conduct.
♦ Brandon Clement Evans, 28, Clarendon Court, possession of Schedule I controlled substanc♦ e, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer illegal substance.
♦ Charles Jerome Fuller Jr., 31, Oxford, theft by taking — M.
♦ Robert Daniel Askew, 24, Lithonia, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Alton Cody Pierce, 60, Dacula, probation violation.
♦ Jerry Lynn Ladler, 61, Covington, obstruction or hindering person making emergency phone call, probation violation, simple battery, interference with control of vehicle.
♦ Rico Mashane West, 57, Forest Park, probation violation.
♦ Raymond Summlin, 23, Kay Terrace, speeding, driving without valid license.
♦ Michael Hunt, 63, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ James Howell Garner II, 51, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Sydney Fuller, 19, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Rodrikus Starks, 30, Monroe, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Kyle Beyaz, 25, Weatherstone Circle, violation of temporary protection order, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Daylon Tarae Geter, 85, Fawn Court, fleeing/attempting to elude police officers, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Tiffany Sue Ethridge, 42, Leigh Drive, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance present.
♦ Jacqueline Haley, 39, Edwards Circle, disorderly conduct.
♦ Dylan Teribury, 26, Newborn, theft of service — M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Daniel Scott Anglin, 33, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Robert ♦ Daniel Askew, 24, Lithonia, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Casey Jordan Banks, 19, Covington, criminal trespass, possess, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance.
♦ Christopher Leon Cobb, 38, Stockbridge, probation violation.
♦ Brian John Knoph, 57, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Johnecia Woodruff, 25, Covington, deposit account fraud (bad checks).
♦ Samuel Wilder, 22, Lilburn, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Taylor Houston, 17, Cedar Brook Drive, disorderly conduct.
♦ Shechem Sylvester Lafayette, 32, Renaissance Way, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property — F (5), giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Roderick Bernard Maxey Jr., 31, Tall Oaks Circle, reckless driving.
♦ Lawrence Richard, 29, Ellenwood, theft by receiving stolen property — M, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Jerrome Anthony Bryan, 30, Snellville, driving without valid license.
♦ Arzialous Slack Jr., 50, Lost Forest Lane, probation violation
♦ Rondio L. Murphy, 21, Rockmont Circle, cruelty to children — 1st degree.
♦ Adeyinka Bankole, 25, Duluth, theft by receiving stolen property — M, possession of tools for commission of a crime, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Torre Ashima Bryant, 43, Tall Oaks Circle, violation on conditions of limited driving permit.
♦ Randy Scott Padgett, 49, Covington, DUI — alcohol, speeding.
♦ Daymond Tramell Moton, 18, Northlake Drive, probation violation, driving without valid license.
♦ Jonathan Jones, 27, Cusseta, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Kelly Barrett, 33, Wellbrook Court, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
♦ Venetia Shantay Charley, 33, Monroe, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
♦ Gabriel Conner, 29, Westchester Parkway, DUI — alcohol, driving without a valid license, speeding.
♦ Jasmine Marie Palacios, 27, Jonesboro, battery.
♦ Thaddeus Johnson III, 49, Covington, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Richard Lawrence, 30, Ellenwood, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
♦ Alton Coley, 38, Forest Park, theft by receiving stolen property — F.
♦ Kevin David Mecurious, 28, Covington, simple battery — FV, false imprisonment, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
♦ Dylan Webb, 20, Atlanta, no insurance.
♦ Quadarius Leon Lester Jr., 21, Evergreen Drive, no insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Dulce M. Fernandez, 24, Driftwood Court, theft by conversion — F.
♦ Gregory D. Bradley, 46, Atlanta, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
♦ Lawrence Patrick Obbs, 49, McDonough, reckless driving, speeding.
♦ Tiffany Gregory, 49, Havenwood Drive, driving without valid license.
♦ Anthony Eugene Johnson, 43, Loganville, parole violation.
♦ John Timothy Daniel, 43, Social Circle, theft by receiving stolen property — F, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Ciara Elaine Reed, 31, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Amiya Gregory, 19, Ridge Court, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling.
♦ Alcomit Nicole Turner, 30, Old McDonough Highway, theft by shoplifting — M. theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Vincent Galen Sheats, 50, Atlanta, wanted person located.
♦ Anthony Eugene Johnson, 43, Loganville, speeding, DUI — alcohol, open container.
♦ Antonio Alexander Grier, 49, Atlanta, wanted person located, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Boniface Mubea Mburu, 33, Covington, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Tommy Devonte Boone, 22, Lithonia, driving without headlights at night, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Moradeyo Amos Bandele, 24, Brownthrasher Run, interference with custody, rape, interference with custody — 1st degree.
♦ Jaylen Rashaad Reeves, 19, Richmond Drive, probation violation.
♦ Matthias Lerone Carr Jr., 35, Steam Engine Way, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Jonatan Andrade, 19, Lilburn, theft by taking — M.
♦ Javier Gruadalupe, 38, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Eddie Lee Stinson, 24, Covington, battery.
♦ Tony Lamar Edge, 35, Sandstone Trail, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Armani Nyceir Williams, 21, Jefferson Drive, probation violation (2).
♦ Rodney Allen Saylor, 40, Lennox Road, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree, criminal trespass, theft by taking — M, burglary — 1st degree, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Devin Tyler Davis, 26, Quincey Crossing, probation violation.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.