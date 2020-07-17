The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 7-13, 2020:
• Billy Gene Crooms, 44, W. Hightower Road, burglary - 1st degree; entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony (5 counts); operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; failure to maintain lane; duty to stop at accident; striking fixed object; parole violation.
• Rondray Joivannie Barron, 29, Millstone Manor, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Rachel Leach, 29, Rockdale Drive, violation of probation - felony.
• Tamara Dominic Hardnett, 29, S. Woodlake Lane, reckless conduct (6 counts); child restraint law - eight years of age or under (3 counts).
• Ashlee Dakota-Diane Pickerill, 18, Covington, cruelty to children 1st degree; reckless conduct.
• Larry Holland, 27, Lawrenceville, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; reckless conduct.
• Deartavius Tarrico Rogers, 24, Colony Drive SE, false report of a crime; traffic signal; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; hold for other agency.
• Odis King Jr., 24, Lithonia, expired tag or revalidation decal; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Brittany Rose Bussler, 21, Covington, violation of probation.
• Beauty K. Joseph-Ilome, 24, Smyrna, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; failure to maintain lane.
• LaSheania Yashine Parker, 33, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Gregory Scott Wesley II, 19, Covington, arson 1st degree.
• Tierra Shantreece Lackey, 25, Lester Road, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; open container.
• Kenyon Maurice Kelley Jr., 23, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
• Jeffery Devin Bunn, 25, Zingara Road NE, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
• Antone J. Jackson, 29, Sage Lane, duty to stop at accident; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; improper lane change; possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute marijuana.
• Teresa Ruth Clark, 60, Elcar Way, failure to appear; bond surrender.
• Raeshunda Tillman, 29, Tall Oaks Circle, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Tara Ferguson, 38, Alpharetta, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer; obstruction of law enforcement officer; illegal parking; handicapped parking (2nd offense).
• Joshua Elijah Griffin, 25, Lithonia, violation of probation - felony.
• Jefferson Tye, 39, Grime Street, violation of probation - felony (2 counts).
