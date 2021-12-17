The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 7-13, 2021:
Ta’Don Ward-Pimpleton♦ , 20, Decatur, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Alaycia J. Francois♦ , 17, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Rayquan Coffman-Whitlow♦ , 22, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Shakela Lawanaya Shy♦ , 49, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ John David Gray♦ , 50, Stockbridge, failure to appear.
♦ Sylivia Graves♦ , 53, Covington, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Charles Pressley♦ , 25, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Christian Deanne Lee♦ , 45, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; burglary — 1st degree; failure to appear; violation of probation — misdemeanor; burglary — 1st degree (2 counts); criminal attempt to commit a felony.
♦ Jordan Robert Wall♦ , 37, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; burglary — 1st degree (4 counts).
♦ April Marie Lowe♦ , 42, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Deshawn Long♦ , 23, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Ahren Marquise Jones♦ , 18, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Quasheeda S. Riley♦ , 36, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Anthony J. Reese♦ , 64, Conyers, simple battery; disorderly conduct.
♦ Demetrious Johnson♦ , 41, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Niakko Markeil Hickmon♦ , 17, Conyers, simple battery; criminal damage to property 1st degree; disrupt/interfere with public school.
♦ Bianca Edwards♦ , 31, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Christina Hitson Stovall♦ , 37, Social Circle, theft by shoplifting — felony; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts).
♦ Isaiah Nichols♦ , 25, Snellville, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; criminal trespass.
♦ Dayjon Moore♦ , 18, Lithonia, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Dajaun Baptise♦ , 27, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Brad Desmond Kelly♦ , 46, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Malik D. Bradford♦ , 28, Decatur, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Antonio D. Cook♦ , 28, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Alexander Moore♦ , 18, Conyers, stop sign/yield sign violation; possession and use of drug related objects (2 counts).
♦ Dewayne Trumpler♦ , 41, Morrow, failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Brianna A. Ellis♦ , 30, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Miles Chatez Collins♦ , 19, Stockbridge, theft by taking (motor vehicle) (2 counts).
♦ Ronald Glen Autry♦ , 57, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered.
♦ Jasmyne L. Foley♦ , 24, Conyers, battery.
♦ Tyler Antoin Jackson♦ , 29, Atlanta, possession and use of drug related objects; hold for other agency.
♦ Brandy Haney♦ , 40, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Gabriel Senior Ayala♦ , 43, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree (3 counts).
Isaiah Muirhead♦ , 22, Stone Mountain, armed robbery; possession of firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Randy Wayne Pitts Jr.♦ , 40, Monroe, terroristic threats and acts; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Benjamin Middlebrooks♦ , 37, Decatur, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; no insurance; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal identification; expired tag/not registered; possession of tools for commission of a crime.
♦ Roy Gordon Collins♦ , 68, Covington, failure to appear; fishing/hunting w/o license (2 counts).
♦ Angelia Lynn Mote♦ , 40, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Willie Lee Smith♦ , 52, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered.
♦ Danjae Kentasha Sutton♦ , 21, Conyers, simple assault; criminal trespass.
♦ Christopher Honchul♦ , 39, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Danery S. Velasquez♦ , 48, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Tamiya Ashanti Martin♦ , 19, Loganvill, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Ray Jakervin♦ , 24, Fulton, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; hold for other agency.
♦ Melissa Lynn Rios Hernandez♦ , 36, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Derrick Ledell Shaw♦ , 27, Stone Mountain, failure to appear.
♦ Matthew Omario Blair♦ , 30, Clarkston, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Blandon Cornell Dean♦ , 43, Athens, failure to appear.
♦ Leonel Cruz-Sanchez♦ , 42, Norcross, failure to appear.
♦ Derrick James Moody♦ , 35, Conyers, criminal trespass; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Marquel Jackson♦ , 20, Atlanta, disorderly conduct.
♦ Teresa Versen, 37, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
