The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 6-12, 2020:
Brittany Nicole McCoy♦ , 32, Cartersville, hold for other agency.
♦ Theodore Cotton♦ , 23, Lithonia, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Iran King♦ , 22, hold for other agency.
♦ Le’Quan De’Juan Reynolds♦ , 27, Loch Haven Road SE, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Marcus Xavier Watson♦ , 32, Covington, theft by taking — felony; violation of probation- misdemeanor.
♦ Jonathan Edwin Gary♦ , 37, West Ave., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Craig Steven Cooper♦ , 60, Covington, cruelty to children 3rd degree; aggravated assault; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Nar B. Gurung♦ , 44, Tucker, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without taillights.
♦ Samuel Raines♦ , 34, Hunting Creek Lane, violation of probation — felony; simple battery; operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended or revoked; no seat belt; failure to appear.
♦ Joshua Mitchell Owenby♦ , 32, Oxford, no seat belt; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; littering.
♦ John Alexander Goodson♦ , 28, Decatur, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rohan Jason McDowell♦ , 48, Peaks Landing, sexual battery against a child under 18.
♦ Matthew Benjamin Wilson♦ , 27, Lithonia, hold for other agency.
♦ Darcell Marie Dotson♦ , 60, Country Club Drive, hold for other agency.
♦ Quincy Charls Gabelli♦ , 33, Hewlett Street SW, battery.
♦ Kenon Gorden Jervis♦ , 27, Covington, battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Alvin C. Jones♦ , 64, Stockbridge, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tiawan Carpenter♦ , 39, Medalist Way, battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Cutberto Rivera-Guillermo♦ , 31, Covington, violate family violence order; battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; simple battery — family violence; battery; obstruction or hindering person making emergency phone call.
♦ Danny Ditchen♦ , 32, Ridge Court, battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Titus Alexander Hughes♦ , 26, Picadilly Court, reckless conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog; criminal trespass.
♦ Rodricus Ray Shealey♦ , 31, Hillside Drive SE, criminal trespass.
♦ Mark Alan Perkins♦ , 31, Magnolia Drive SW, hold for other agency.
♦ David Bryant Watkins♦ , 33, Covington, violate family violence order; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Christopher O’Brian Griffiths♦ , 29, Covington, improper passing/no passing zone; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ George Michael Roman♦ , 33, Sigman Road NE, criminal trespass; simple battery — family violence.
Tysheena Osborne♦ , 39, Shore Wood Court NE, criminal trespass; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Mario Neville Lynch♦ , 32, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kareem Armani Lewis♦ , 22, Westchester Parkway, violation of probation — felony; robbery.
♦ Reginald Duwayne Barlow♦ , 54, Meadows Place SE, battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Aster W. Halle, 56, Cardinal Road SE, aggravated stalking.
