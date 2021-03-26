The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 16-22, 2021:
• Malik Sanchez Nutter, 24, Covington, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; cruelty to children 2nd degree; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Teresa Ann Duncan, 59, Conyers, burglary 2nd degree.
• Cameron Monteo Saunders, 23, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Gary Lee Fortner Jr., 34, Lithonia, contempt of court.
• Lashariah Tsegai, 21, Conyers, failure to appear; simple battery.
• Phyllis L. Harris, 54, Conyers, theft by taking - misdemeanor (2 counts); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult (2 counts).
• Deamonte Darrell Thomas, 29, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Khiry Alex Youayou, 32, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2 counts), giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Qshebra Taylor, 41, Decatur, simple battery - family violence.
• Melvin Kendrick, 54, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Marquize Bernard Warren, 31, simple battery - family violence.
• Joseph Yu, 41, Decatur, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Terrance Leon Thomas, 41, Decatur, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; trafficking in illegal drugs (more than 14 grams); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Matthew Christopher Dawkins, 30, Conyers, DUI - simple battery - family violence.
• Melvin Kendrick, 55, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kimisha Whitfield, 38, Douglasville, maintaining a disorderly house.
• Ernest Wesley Holifield Jr. 35, Indianapolis, Ind., possession of tools for commission of a crime (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; hold for other agency.
• Jeffrie Matthew Nelson, 38, Conyers, failure to register as a sex offender/failing to report a change of address; fugitive from justice.
• Tre Lorenz McKeithen, 28, Conyers, simple assault; simple battery; battery; criminal trespass; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• D'Anthony Maddox, 19, Porterdale, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of pistol/revolver by person under age 21.
• Jahmeek Bennett, 19, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substance.
• Justin Rashad Solomon, 21, Conyers, Possession of substances with intent to use or convey such substances for the manufacture of Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Bryan Ledwaine Moore, 45, Conyers, operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; possession of cocaine.
• Deanthony Sanchez Benton, 29, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts); simple battery.
• David Rutherford, 20, Conyers, simple assault.
• Chandler Leshon Richburg, 48, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container; Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Junior Thomas, 68, Lithonia, improper lane change; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Michael MacDonald Weekes, 49, Lithonia, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Devenand Singh, 40, Conyers, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Anthony Derrea Monta Johnson, 22, Covington, simple battery.
• Antonious Dyralle Gresham, 33, Snellville, violation of probation - felony (2 counts); forgery 4th degree - misdemeanor.
• Brandon Lee Ransom, 36, Conyers, cruelty to children 3rd degree (5 counts); battery - family violance (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 1st degree; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; terroristic threats and acts.
