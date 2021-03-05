The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 23-Mar. 1, 2021:
Nicholas Saul Alistar McLeod♦ , 19, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Demarcus Souder♦ , 35, Barnesville, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, or transfer of property subject to security interest.
♦ Arco Lakeytoe Hurst♦ , 40, Conyers, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; parole violation.
♦ Joshua Anthony Harris♦ , 28, Conyers, knowingly using/installing a device to observe an individual without their consent.
♦ Venita Phillips, 29, Lithonia, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; ag♦ gravated assault; criminal attempt to commit a felony.
♦ Joseph Wayne Kirk♦ , 32 Conyers, violate family violence order.
♦ Michael Brittain Roberts♦ , 37, Stone Mountain, home invasion — 1st degree; aggravated assault; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Jonathan Corey Knight♦ , 36, Covington, burglary — 1st degree; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Phadra Thomas♦ , 30, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree (2 counts).
♦ Paris Shannell Williams♦ , 22, Greensboro, NC, failure to signal; failure to maintain lane; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood stream.
♦ Adicia Sharay Douse, 43, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass.♦
♦ Victoria Lauren Booker-Gay♦ , 33, Conyers, battery.
♦ Toni Kinishasa Mosely♦ , 21, Duluth, Hands Free Georgia Act; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
♦ Khiry Alex Youayou♦ , 32, McDonough, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; aggravated assault.
♦ JoJo Mari Lastimosa♦ , 31, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Rodney Allen Saylor♦ , 41, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Cassie Lanita Felton♦ , 34, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Jamie Lamar Fortson♦ , 40, Conyers, traffic signal; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name/address or birthday to police officer; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Robert Edward Blackmon♦ , 24, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Melissa Ann McCrary♦ , 46, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Celeste Comice Smith♦ , 39, Jackson, criminal trespass.
♦ Justin Casey Driver♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; loitering and prowling; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Tremayne Lennell Anderson♦ , 34, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Zaynaah Lavon Griffin♦ , 26, Decatur, false imprisonment; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass (2 counts); giving false name/address or birthdate to police officer; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
♦ Jonah Demar Coleman♦ , 21, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Nighjal Ilsaiah Eaves♦ , 20, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Anthony Jerome Hodges♦ , 43, Conyers, criminal attempt to commit a felony; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Alysia Shalise Johnson♦ , 34, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood stream; improper lane change.
♦ Brandon Duane Schoff♦ , 35, no address, obstruction of law enforcement officer; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; fugitive from justice.
♦ Tyana Crystal Cruz♦ , 29, Stone Mountain, being party to a crime; false statements/writings.
♦ Gerald Ross Sharp♦ , 23, Conyers, fugitive from justice.
♦ Jonathan Ardell Payne♦ , 53, Conyers, battery.
♦ Timothy Louis Nolley Jr.♦ , Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Amber Veronica Lett, 34, Conyers, battery — fam♦ ily violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree (3 counts).
♦ Quintrelle Devon Hilliard♦ , 32, Covington, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree (3 counts).
♦ Stefen Parker♦ , 31, Allentown, Penn., felony murder; murder.
♦ Michael Anthony Walker♦ , 30, Conyers, false report of a crime; murder; aggravated assault; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
♦ Bryanna Charrisse Turner♦ , 26, Lithonia, criminal damage to property 1st degree; burglary 1st degree; false statements/writings; reckless driving; false report of a crime.
♦ Cedrick Bernard Jackson, 56, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood stream; failure to maintain lane.♦
♦ Jonathan Bradford Bailey, 43, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.