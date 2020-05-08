The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole:
♦ Garey Williams, 26, Decatur, no insurance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.
♦ Kristopher Michael Allen Jenkins, 30, Ebenezer Road, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Taylor Elizabeth Grise, 25, Danielsville, criminal trespass, battery.
♦ Nicholas Sinclair Bolton, 34, Fox Chase Court, parole violation.
♦ Cameron Driver, 22, Covington, bond surrender (2 counts).
♦ Jammey Alexander Waters, 35, Avondale Blvd., aggravated assault.
♦ Carrie Renee Tallman, 39, Mill Crest Walk, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ D’Andre Montreal Carter, 36, Bear Mountain Drive, battery.
♦ Luis A. Santoyo-Zermeno, 37, Frontier Drive, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Rodney Lee Wilson, 53, Loganville, simple battery.
