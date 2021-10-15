The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 5-11, 2021:
Rayeal M. White♦ , 28, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Tracey Lamar Thomas♦ , 49, Atlanta, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Brittany Rose Bussler♦ , 22, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ David Jemel Jenkins♦ , 21, Griffin, carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony 1st offense; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; cruelty to children — 2nd degree (3rd or subsequent offense); possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Reginald Colvin Oliver Jr.♦ , 27, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Shanita Latoya Johnson♦ , 44, Conyers, battery- family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 1st degree.
♦ Joe Louis Brown III♦ , 39, Lawrenceville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Tyler D. Campbell♦ , 21, Covington, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony 1st offense.
♦ Timothy Eugene Thomason♦ , 48, Loganville, violation of a temporary protective order.
♦ Chealtzea Maria Peek♦ , 26, Conyers, cruelty to children — 2nd degree (3rd or subsequent offense).
♦ Jean Nicole Mitchell♦ , 49, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; duty to stop at accident.
♦ Naimeshkumar Patel♦ , 47, Conyers, reckless conduct; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Randolph Tyvez Williams♦ , 19, Oxford, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Edward Randy Gault Jr.♦ , 42, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Isaac Hood♦ , 22, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; fail to yield right-of-way; no tag; no proof of insurance.
♦ Jemier Keith Marshall♦ , 19, Atlanta, failure to appear; simple assault — family violence.
♦ Frank Cartwright♦ , 59, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; following too closely; hold for other agency.
♦ Tasheena Campbell♦ , 28, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Antonio Jarodd Conner♦ , 45, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Nicholas Lynn Slaughter♦ , 23, Conyers, loitering and prowling; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Tanishsa Danielle Higgins♦ , 29, Lithonia, criminal damage to property — 1st degree.
♦ John Edward Schell Jr♦ ., 54, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Brittney Shanea Swinney♦ , 32, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Davonta Kortiz Robinson♦ , 29, Conyers, speeding, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Shannon Renee Horne♦ , 60, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Jeffery White Mitchell♦ , 54, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Jeffrey Doan Washington Jr.♦ , 31, Covington, driving under the influence of alcohol; violation — move over.
Anthony Demont Franklin, 35, Decatur, aggravated assault.♦
♦ Nathan Edward Glenn♦ , 46, Conyers, loitering and prowling; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Lajuan Horton♦ , 31, Loganville, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine.
♦ Robert Eugene Mullins♦ , 37, College Park, false report of a crime.
♦ Michael Antonio Howard♦ , 38, no address, fugitive from justice; terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass.
♦ Travis Carl McGhee♦ , 23, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Devin Nola Young♦ , 31, Oxford, failure to appear; simple battery; hold for Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ Christopher Jabari Martin-Holmes♦ , 22, Conley, failure to appear.
♦ Eric O’Neil Johnson♦ , 24, Lithonia, speeding; littering; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
♦ Kevin Maurice Lovett♦ , 53, Lithonia, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Judah Oscar Gordon, 21, Conyers, leaving the scene of an accident with injury; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine.
