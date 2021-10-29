The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 19-25, 2021:
Patrick Lamar Edwards III♦ , 23, Ellenwood, loitering and prowling; theft by taking — misdemeanor (2 counts); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony (2 counts): criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Deanthony Goodrum♦ , 25, Stone Mountain, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Joseph Dillon Story♦ , 31, Lawrenceville, fugitive from justice.
♦ Ted Wayne Cochran Jr.♦ , 36, Monroe, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Lorena Zarate-Rodriguez♦ , 48, Conyers, identify fraud.
♦ Xavier Lewis♦ , 45, Redan, battery.
♦ Yhashin White♦ , 34, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; simple assault.
♦ Khalil Amahl Campbell♦ , 28, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Marquis Griffin♦ , 30, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Calvin Dallas III♦ , 28, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; no insurance; expired tag or revalidation decal; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Kimberly A. Hoffman♦ , 40, Conyers, felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; possession and use of drug related objects; possess or have in his/her control a counterfeit substance; standard for brake or turn signal devices; aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
♦ Ann Marie Johnson♦ , 27, Ellenwood, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Joshua David Mayo♦ , 28, Conyers, theft by taking — felony (2 counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm or knife by convicted felon or felony first offense; financial transaction card fraud; hold for other agency.
♦ Julian Tyler Cleaves♦ , 31, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kalib Samuel Johnson♦ , 23, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Brandon Fairley♦ , 25, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Monica H. Raines♦ , 59, Covington, criminal trespass.
♦ Michelle Jennifer Pelzer Anderson♦ , 42, no address, disorderly conduct.
♦ Nathaniel Lucas Hyman♦ , 28, Conyers, battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Javier Arenas♦ , 29, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Montray Ali Copeland♦ , 22, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Calvin Moon♦ , 56, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; hold for other agency.
♦ Saleh Samaad Mercer♦ , 25, Loganville, hold for other agency.
♦ Arron Karim Chandler♦ , 41, Atlanta, failure to maintain lane; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Sylathea Latrice Starks♦ , 50, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ James Jacob Hinley♦ , 19, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Trent Eugene Moore♦ , 56, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Glenn McKeva Wiggins♦ , 59, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container (2 counts).
♦ Cecil Hinton Brock Jr.♦ , 56, Conyers, criminal trespass; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
♦ DaShawn Khari-Shakeem Mumford♦ , 29, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Marchelle Lathois Wilkes♦ , 55, Atlanta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Joe Loomis Edmonds♦ , 31, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; violation of probation — felony; simple battery.
♦ Veronica Nichole Bullard♦ , 38, Monticello, simple assault — family violence (2 counts).
♦ Tieere Jermaine Fincher♦ , 37, Rex, failure to appear.
♦ Markasha Tiara Hill♦ , 30, Decatur, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Randy Bernard Clark♦ , 19, Conyers, discharge of firearm on property of another; carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense.
♦ Oscar Avendano Montalvo♦ , 39, Conyers, child molestation — felony.
♦ Samuel Searoy, 30, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
