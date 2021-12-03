The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov.23-29, 2021:
Wesley Earnest♦ , 43, McDonough, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Garner Cody William♦ , 31, Monroe, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to animals.
♦ Chez Laurence Bush♦ , 22, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jason Nesbitt♦ , 19, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or other felonies.
♦ Keith Allen Barden Jr.♦ , 21, Conyers, forgery 1st degree (2 counts); identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit information; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; theft by deception — felony; financial transaction — card theft.
♦ Keyanna Washington♦ , 30, Decatur, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; aggravated assault; simple battery.
♦ Darryl Edward McGuire♦ , 17, Conyers, sexual exploitation of children — felony.
♦ Kenneth Alan Walters♦ , 42, Forsyth, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Jose Luis Cordero♦ , 48, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
♦ John Willie Taylor III♦ , 30, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Jerry Crayton♦ , 50, Conyers, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Arri Chance Wilburn♦ , 29, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Victor Alfaro Jr.♦ , 21, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; failure to appear; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
♦ Russell Matthew Baker♦ , 41, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Eric Lavar Roberson♦ , 28, Covington, speeding, identify fraud; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Randall Burton Leggs Jr.♦ , 24, Decatur, financial transaction card theft; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; stopping/parking on roadway.
♦ Tysheena Krystal Monique Osborne♦ , 32, Conyers, failure to appear; bond surrender (2 counts).
♦ Larry Leon Brown♦ , 39, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Autry Edward Curry♦ , 54, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Shamika Marie Ridley♦ , 40, Forest Park, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Stephen Kelly Walker♦ , 46, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Shaun Jackson♦ , 34, Conyers, loitering and prowling; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Travis Robert Jackson♦ , 46, Jonesboro, loitering and prowling; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Valeria Diaz♦ , 23, Covington, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Jeffrey Allen Nelson♦ , 56, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Corey Alexander Clark♦ , 29, Snellville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Nicole Velez♦ , 37, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree (3 counts).
♦ Isaac Ferguson♦ , 41, Lithonia, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
♦ Jason D. Gordon♦ , 27, Stone Mountain, failure to appear (2 counts); simple battery — family violence.
♦ Reginald Bernard Wright Jr.♦ , 27, Lithonia, discharge of firearms on or near public highway; reckless conduct; battery.
♦ Adam Christopher-Markquiel Kenny♦ , 32, Covington, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Derrick Joseph Alexander♦ , 41, Conyers, aggravated assault; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Teddy Justin Barton♦ , 21, Conyers, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Rafael Decarlos Johnson♦ , 52, Covington, battery.
♦ Alton Jarod Boone♦ , 20, Loganville, homicide by vehicle (2nd degree) — misdemeanor; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Tyler Andrew Hall♦ , 27, Covington, parole violation.
♦ Chelsea Alexandria Jones♦ , 29, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
♦ Niziar Kharod Taylor♦ , 20, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Sharmae Michelle Trust♦ , 38, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; speeding.
♦ Steve Love Jean-Pierre♦ , 39, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without headlights at night.
♦ Bryan Lee Grantham♦ , 35, Conyers, escape — felony.
♦ Dontavius M. Hardeman♦ , 31, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officers; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/purchase/sell or possess with intent to distribute marijuana; loitering and prowling; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Olethia F. Davenport♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jahi Brown♦ , 18, Conyers, reckless conduct; contributing to delinquency of a minor — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Derick Adam Beam♦ , 29, Conyers, arson 1st degree.
♦ Anthony Cheyenne Pilgrim♦ , 41, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Joshua Aaron Mincey♦ , 32, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Lacey Lynne Choate♦ , 34, Conyers, aiding or permitting another to escape law enforcement.
♦ James Ford♦ , 34, Social Circle, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children.
♦ Teray Davis♦ , 17, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; sexual battery — family violence.
♦ Randall Jesse Smith♦ , 26, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony; failure to appear.
♦ Terry Gibbs♦ , 54, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Deanna Marcell McLemore♦ , 49, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Joseph Adam Mikinka♦ , 41, Covington, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of tools for commission of a crime; possession of methamphetamine; financial transaction card theft; forgery 1st degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
♦ Melice D. Mayo♦ , 39, Covington theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; possession of tools for commission of a crime; forgery 1st degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles.
♦ Vincent Harris, 34, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.♦
♦ John Simpson♦ , 35, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Derrical Ogletree♦ , 36, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Vincent Fitzgerald Wilson♦ , 30, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Chase Nubin♦ , 20, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Erika Micole Reliford♦ , 35, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Bishme Linwood Milton♦ , 25, Greenville, failure to appear.
♦ Alexander Gregory Turner♦ , 17, Conyers, sexual battery — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Geoffrey Fryer, 23, Conyers, aggravated assault.
