The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 20-26, 2020:
Timothy Andrew Nelson♦ , 59, Clay Court SE, obstruction of law enforcement officer; simple assault — family violence.
♦ David McWhinney♦ , 37, homeless, theft by taking — felony (2 counts).
♦ Gerae Mozell Hart♦ , 19, Lilburn, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; armed robbery.
♦ Michael Rashawn Preston♦ , 41, Green Street, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
♦ Jesse Frank Carlyle♦ , 30, River Street, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; striking fixed object.
♦ Tracy L. Morris♦ , 56, Decatur, theft by taking — felony (2 counts).
♦ Dean Gordon Duffee♦ , 55, Oglesby Bridge Road, violation of probation, criminal trespass, battery — family violence, 2nd or subsequent offense.
♦ John Robert Hughley III♦ , 27, Lithia Springs, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Dennis Dejuan Brookshire♦ , 26, Elcar Way, violation of probation — felony; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance.
♦ Graham Robinson Lynch III♦ , Hampton Trail, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance.
♦ Raekwon Daniel♦ , 19, Atlanta, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Bridget Hayes♦ , 35, Roebuck Road, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Saudia Eugene♦ , 30, Country Trace, battery.
♦ Simone Medina♦ , 30, Country Trace, battery.
♦ Barbara Patrice Hamilton♦ , 40, Atlanta, affray (fighting).
♦ Sharonda Latrice El♦ , 39, Atlanta, affray (fighting).
♦ Antonia Yasmine White♦ , 21, Covington, aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Danado Duhart♦ , 35, no address, reckless conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor — misdemeanor; forgery 2nd degree.
♦ Vernor Richard Collins♦ , 34, Patterson, NJ, fugitive from justice; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer.
♦ Jaden Spearman♦ , 17, Pine Oak Lane, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 1st degree; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Derrick Deandre Rogers♦ , 36, Oxford Drive, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Patrick Dalton♦ , 19, Covington, simple battery; furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21; open container, public drunkenness/intoxication.
♦ Jerald Ralph Woomer Jr.♦ , 47, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jurvontae Baisden♦ , 24, Lithonia, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Auza Donna Rushin♦ , 23, 50 Street SW, simple battery — family violence.
♦ James Cole Roberts♦ , 25, Covington, theft by receiving property stolen by another; hijacking a motor vehicle; duty to stop at accident; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless conduct (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Moses Malcolm Stockard♦ , 20, Mountain View Circle, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container.
♦ Christopher Devontay Hamm♦ , 28, Willow Court SE, improper backing, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Justin Sean Lewis♦ , 43, Keswick Village, aggravated assault.
♦ Kamar Shaquille Robinson♦ , 25, Covington, aggravated assault; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; home invasion — 1st degree; receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Bobby Andrew Wagner♦ , 34, Atlanta, failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Zachary Fambrough♦ , 24, McDonough, open container; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; unlawful possession 20 ounces or less of THC oil.
♦ Quindarius Wright♦ , 18, Meadow View Court, battery,
♦ Derrick Hendrix♦ , 24, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Sameka Carson Giles♦ , 27, Bethlehem, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Markko Jackson♦ , 22, Scenic Brook Trail, aggravated assault (2 counts).
♦ Keisha L. Lawrence♦ , 44, Little Brook Drive SW, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Annalyssa Rose Hult♦ , 28, Griffin Mountain Trail NE, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Love Genesis Bell, 19, Forest Villas Drive, failure to appear; simple battery — family violence.
