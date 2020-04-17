The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole:
♦ Robert Daine Forbes, 21, Grand Glenton Pass, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Tyree Joseph Tebo, 24, Covington, possession of firearm by convicted felon, burglary — smash and grab, possession of firearm during commission of crime, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, obstruction of law enforcement officer, reckless driving.
♦ Dasha Monet Carrington, 21, Pinedale Circle, battery — family violence (1st offense), misdemeanor.
♦ Berlinska Desir, 22, Sloane Court, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Eric Quinn Skipper, 35, Rosser Street, battery, false statements/writings, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, theft by taking — felony.
