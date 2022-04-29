The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 19-25, 2022:
Kristina Joan Travis♦ , 40, Shelby Oaks Trail, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Cary M. Cortese♦ , 71, Loganville, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Araneda Jorge David Novoa♦ , 42, Loganville, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Rochelle Louise Howard♦ , 60, Galveston, Tex., operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered or revoked; failure to maintain lane; public drunkenness/intoxication; criminal damage to property — 2nd degree; hold for other agency.
♦ Brad Leopold Crooks♦ , 26, Decatur, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Joel Joshua Greene♦ , 33, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kenny Mack Lawson♦ , 37, Green Street, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jeloren Debrel Beck♦ , 29, Winchester Court, Covington, reckless conduct (2 counts); failure to appear.
♦ Hiawatha Andrews III♦ , 49, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Martina Lewis♦ , 27, Cornerstone Pass, Conyers, speeding; hold for other agency.
♦ Rodney Robert Jones♦ , 61, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Brian Miles Linton♦ , 51, Hewheh Street, Conyers, criminal trespass; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Rikki Wyshika Jackson♦ , 27, Kirkland Meadows, Covington, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; reckless driving.
♦ Strickland Rollie Gray♦ , 24, Riverdale, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Monet Moneake Morris♦ , 24, Harness Lane, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Rory Antonio Thompson♦ , 47, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; unlawful use of emergency exit door.
♦ Andrew Dean Forbes♦ , 33, Lawrenceville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Rasheena Lavern Neely♦ , 31, Hephzibah, theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Curtis Carlos Davis♦ , 27, Mobile, Ala., open container; fugitive from justice; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; crossing state/county guardlines with weapons or drugs without permission.
♦ Geary Daniel Hill♦ , 45, Pritchert, Ala., fugitive from justice; giving false name/address/birthdate to police officer; improper window tint.
♦ Terrence Alan Taylor♦ , 17, Harvest Mill Lane, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Jason Allen Crawford♦ , 40, Sheppard Rod, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Floyd Xavier Jacobs♦ , 51, Sandywood Drive, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Carlos Bentrell Clark♦ , 41, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Jasmine Robin Thomas♦ , 33, Lithonia, battery.
♦ Stanley Lenard Renford Jr.♦ , 33, Manatee Drive NW, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officer ; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving.
♦ Marquis Oneil Glover♦ , 24, Oak Villas Court NW, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Alexandria Alexis Jackson♦ , 24, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Brian Ray Drummond♦ , 60, Pine Knoll Lane NE, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
♦ Allen Zachery Bowen♦ , 19, Hope Drive, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; simple battery; simple assault.
♦ Jeremy Tre’von Rice♦ , 23, Douglasville, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Michael Anson Milner♦ , 50, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Anthony De’shai Brown♦ , 22, Ellenwood, aggravated assault; home invasion — 1st degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Haley J. Pinson♦ , 30, Loganville, entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Aleix Thomas♦ , 27 Country Walk Way, Conyers, aggravated assault; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Candace Taylor Allen♦ , 26, Old Mill Trail SW, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Uriel Plancarte♦ , 26, Embassy Drive, Conyers, parole violation.
♦ Teresa Ruth Clark♦ , 62, Magnolia Drive, Conyers, no brake lights; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
♦ Leon Leo Norman♦ , 47, South Main Street, Conyers, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Roy Lamar Taylor♦ , 48, Adrian Circle, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Demquavius T. Hambrick♦ , 30, Atlanta, pimping person under 18 years of age — felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor — misdemeanor.
♦ Imani Gamaliel Wituka♦ , 42, Decatur, possession of amphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Temperance M. Ivory♦ , 30, Acworth, failure to appear.
♦ Franklin Harris♦ , 37, Guncreek Road, Oxford, failure to appear.
♦ Darrius Laquey Edge♦ , 45, Oak Forest Drive SE, Conyers, battery; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Marquell M. Jackson♦ , 48, Salem Chase Way, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Talis Shaquan Jackson♦ , 35, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — felony; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
♦ Kimberly Anne Finklea♦ , 45, Stockbridge, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kierston Jamir Sloan♦ , 18, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Eugene Stitt♦ , 18, East View Road NE, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; criminal use of article with altered ID mark; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Edwin Maurricio Perez♦ , 32, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers, expired tag or revalidation decal; open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Rayana Raya Lyn♦ , 25, Weatherston Circle, Conyers, cruelty to child — 2nd degree (3rd or subsequent offense); battery; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Jaques Jenkins-Smith♦ , 28, Charleston, SC, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
♦ Michael Nathaniel Harris♦ , 48, Terrace Ridge Road, Conyers, failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Barrett J. Burdett♦ , 23, Parker Road SE, Conyers, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license; striking fixed object; no insurance; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Zakevius Lamar Clemmons♦ , 19, Fox Chase Court SE, Conyers, possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer; discharge of firearms on or near public highway; aggravated assault.
♦ Meaghan Seals♦ , 30, Brentwood Crossing, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Jemonte Antoine West♦ , 35, no address, failure to appear; aggravated assault.
♦ Theresa Godfrey♦ , 67, Fieldstone Way, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Hector Colmanares♦ , 25, Presidential Way, Conyers, criminal trespass; no tag/fail to register title; too fast for conditions; failure to report an accident; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; driving without valid license — felony (fourth offense).
♦ Nicholas Quinterrius Donrico Oliver♦ , 21, Smith Store Road, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Richard Lamar Adams♦ , 33, Decatur, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of.a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); hold for other agency.
♦ Saul Perez-Linn♦ , 38, Hwy. 20, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Breyanna Bigby♦ , 27, Rockdale Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Sakevius Travonte Lovett♦ , 29, Pembrooke Court, Conyers, simple battery; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Robert Lee Bryant♦ , 47, Snellville, parole violation.
♦ Alice Porter♦ , 57, Snellville, feticide by vehicle (2nd degree) — misdemeanor; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Andrew Corney♦ , 34, Kristian Court, Stone Mountain, failure to appear.
♦ Cameron Driver♦ , 24, Douglasville, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Jahlil Rodriguez, 23, Greenview Avenue SE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
