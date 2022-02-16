The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 8-14, 2022:
• Chad Ayden Allen, 18, Oaks Landing Drive, Covington, failure to appear.
• Andre Bateman, 47, Stone Mountain, criminal trespass.
• Darin Jon Battaglia, 51, Monticello, violation of probation - felony (2 counts); acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity; expired tag or revalidation decal; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles.
• Ignacio Macias Jr., 44, Manatee Drive NW, Conyers, theft by taking - felony.
• Arianna Janae Morgan, 23, Iris Glen Drive SE, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Terrence Lee Covington, 70, Flat Shoals Road SE, Conyers, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Timothy Lee Rutherford, 40, Randolph Court, Conyers, contempt of Superior Court.
• Sean Paul Joseph Jr., 22, Lynn Milam Lane, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• James Bradley McCaleb, 37, McDonough, violation of probation - misdemeanor (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (2 counts); disorderly conduct (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor (2 counts); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Casey Okey, 56, Fox Chase Court SE, Conyers, expired tag/not registered; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; false statements/writings; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Tracy Ben Brockman, 33, Stockbridge, failure to appear.
• Tony Chase Goss, 35, Hwy. 20 NE, Conyers, harassing phone calls.
• Cathy Faye Sizemore, 65, Rivercliff Drive, Covington, simple battery - family violence.
• Carlos Ruiz, 44, Stone Bridge Trail, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Gregory Jamar Barringer, 24, Lakeridge Drive, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts).
• Aaron Watson, 25, Loganville, failure to appear.
• Ronald Wayne Bratlie, 55, New Street NE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Antoine Demont Fisher, 33, King George Court NE, Conyers, aggravated assault; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Kevin Stephen Coe, 43, Crestview Circle, Conyers, theft by taking - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; no brake lights; false statements/writings; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Deshawn Leatha Taylor, 32, Augusta, disorderly conduct.
• Wonda Allison, 47, Lithonia, terroristic threats and acts.
• Lynisha McGee, 21, no address, disorderly conduct.
• Lee Andrew Thompson III, 38, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
• Tannia Denise Marshall, 22, Willow Court, Conyers, speeding; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Clemmie Jean Crowe, 55, Monroe, criminal trespass.
• Laneisha Massey, 26, Madison, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; failure to maintain lane; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
• Perry Allyn McIver, 26, Kesmond Drive, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Dajah Sieerra Childs, 22, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers, reckless conduct.
• Monterrio Harvey, 24, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers, simple battery - family violence
• Saryah Carlis McCray, 17, Fairview Road SE, Conyers, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Martin L. Rodgers, 52, Riverside Trail NE, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
• Keysha Sabally, 48, Joneboro, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Mina Aspasia Adams, 29, Monroe, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; fail to yield right-of-way/intersection.
• Ke Shani Darnell Colburne, 19, Elberton, robbery; battery (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Ricky Lee Kendrick, 36, Decatur, aggravated assault (2 counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; rape; possession of and use of drug related objects; carrying a concealed weapon - 1st offense.
• Kyjhon Cutler, 18, Old Salem Road, Conyers, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Dorothy Nenne Orizu, 60, Claridge Drive. Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Iyana Green, 26, Millstream Hollow, Conyers, DUI -driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Lashawn Rodgers, 29, Bay Leaf Drive SE, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Demetrius Lamont Stephens, 32, Mountainview Drive, Covington, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Thomas Joseph Johnson Jr., 33, Decatur, stalking, terroristic threats and acts.
• Kyson Francis Thomas, 33, Snellville, failure to appear.
• Marderrious Lanor English, 24, Old River Road, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; passing on the shoulder of the roadway; reckless driving; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; failure to maintain lane; traffic signal; speeding; no seat belt (age 18 or older); Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Jacob Austin Slaton, 23, Meadow View Terrace, Oxford, no seat belt (age 18 or older); failure to maintain lane; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; Hands Free Georgia Act; serious injury by vehicle (3 counts); traffic signal; speeding.
• Kalen Hasan Jonathan McFadden, 25, Lithonia, speeding; felony fleeing and attemtping to elude a police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Desmond Emmanuel Phillips, 25, Lithonia, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/purchase/sell or possess with intent to distribute marijuana; financial transaction card theft; financial transaction card fraud; forgery 2nd degree.
• Deshawn Long, 24, Decatur, failure to appear.
