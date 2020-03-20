The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• John William Boos, 34, Broad Street, battery - FV, obstruction or hindering police officer.
• Christien Isiah West, 19, Jessica Way, battery.
• Jamarous Lashawn Ross, 18, Rockmont Circle, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, burglary - 2nd degree, criminal damage to property - 1st degree.
• James Paul Buchanan, 46, Doeskin Drive, probation violation.
• Anthony Martese Maddox, 42, Ellenwood, terroristic threats and acts.
• Boniface Mubea Mburu, 33, Avery Street, Covington, probation violation.
• Shantavis Desha Sturgis, 22, Hewlett Street, public drunk, disorderly conduct.
• Kaile Danielle Evans, 24, Honey Creek Road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, battery - FV, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Jordan Wilson Sayre, 19, Marion, Ohio, laying drags, DUI - alcohol - under legal age.
• Danielle Renae Canty, 30, Zebulon, probation violation.
• Jamarous Lashawn Ross, 18, Rockmont Circle, criminal trespass.
• Timothy James Kemp, 52, Duke Drive, parole violation.
• Kedrick David Johnson, 20, Fieldstone Circle, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Keron Black, 23, Fieldstone View Court, leaving scene of accident, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts, no license on person.
• Bernard H. Gibbons, 53, Atlanta, duty to stop at scene of accident; hit and run, insecure load, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Adrian Hare, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Precious Jameshia Hudson, 34, Covington, theft of service - M.
• Jason McNell, 40, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jeremy Ralley, 19, Covington, no seat belt (18 or older).
• Jessica Londono, 18, Northside Drive, alcohol - underage consumption, purchase or possession, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, disorderly conduct.
• Dereck Travis, 27, St. Louis, Mo., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Giovanni Allen, 19, Mountain View Circle, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Iceleya Chantae Square, 32, Rockmont Circle, battery - FV, criminal trespass.
• Lloyd Patrick Jones Jr., 22, Kennesaw, disorderly conduct.
• Airyal Simone Grant, 29, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Oris V’Ondrey M. Smith Jr., 23, Country Trace, simple battery, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Derek Ramon Pujoue, 28, Covington, public indecency.
• Daniel Dewayne Williams, 42, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Anthony Le’Juan Henderson, 29, Lithonia, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Erick Coleman, 48, St. George Place, fugitive from justice.
• Adam Christopher Harper, 35, Riviera Drive, violation of family violence order.
• Christian Deanne Lee, 43, Northridge Drive, probation violation, theft by shoplifting - M, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Morgan Alyssa Ballard, 23, Sugar Valley Trail, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Christopher James Few, 26, Peachtree Street, Porterdale, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Jermaine Dwayne McDermontt, 34, Covington, driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Kailyn Simone Colquitt, 24, no address given, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Chancey Walker, 39, Lithonia, driving without valid license, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container.
• Demetrice Chandler, 21, Lithonia, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Paul Dewitt Stewart, 52, Ga. Highway 36, Covington, probation violation.
• Curtis Chaney Jr., 48, Oglesby Bridge Road, probation violation.
• Jovita Johnson, 39, Maple Street, no tag lights, no insurance, driving without valid license.
• Travis Radele Jones, 31, Hampton, probation violation.
• Gregory Scott Wesley, 19, Salem Glen Way, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Juwan Demonte Graham, 22, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Brad Leopold Crooks, 24, Decatur, probation violation.
• Dion Gemayel Smith, 37, Decatur, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, no brake lights, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Wesley Styles Mitchell, 43, Farmer Road, theft by taking - M.
• Rodney Leroy Joseph, 33, Morrow, identity fraud.
• Antonio Rodriquez Baccus, Brandon Glen Way, loitering and prowling, entering auto (5).
• Michelle Lee Hamilton, 38, Lithonia, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana.
• Carmen Gonzalez, 18, Rutledge, criminal trespass.
• Virgil Gaither, 47, Lithonia, battery - FV.
• Reeshemah Coleman, 49, Conley, battery - FV.
• Taylor Shaun Jett, 22, Mt. Zion Road, no insurance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to keep drugs in original container.
• Ryan Torrey Laird, 31, Stockbridge, DUI - alcohol, interference with government property.
• Keona McKinley Jones, 44, Millcrest Walk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Andre Watson, 40, Ash Grove Drive, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, criminal trespass.
• Kristen Michelle Jones, 51, Decatur, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Melinda Nicole Morgan, 38, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Misty Dawn Wilson 39, Woodland Circle, criminal trespass, battery, obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Elana Marisol Diaz, 18, Snellville, theft by receiving stolen property (2).
• Khsondra Dawkins, 34, Lithonia, theft by conversion - F.
• Francisco Lopez, 46, Covington, aggravated assault.
• Alexis Marie Cathcart, 29, Flat Shoals Road, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2).
• Michael Earl Williams, 34, Atlanta, theft by taking - F.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
