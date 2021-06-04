The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 25-31, 2021:
• Johnathan Cory Ray, 40, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Tamijal Quinton Fowler, 22, Atlanta, aggravated assault; hijacking a motor vehicle, hold for other agency.
• Guinevere Victoria Harper, 22, Conyers, criminal trespass, simple assault, bond surrender.
• Levi Alexander Ford, 20, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; false imprisonment.
• Javon Shamor Price, 20, Covington, murder (2 counts); use of communications facilities in commission of a felony.
• James Chaffin, 65, Conyers, unlawful activities egregious litter control.
• Tierre Deniece Corbett, 34, Mableton, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Shemiyah Simmons, 28, Conyers, unlawful to possess/display/use any false/fictitious, fraudulent, or altered identification document containing the logo or legal or official seal of a government agency; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (2 counts); trafficking in illegal drugs (more than 14 grams); theft by receiving stolen property - felony; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute controlled subtances; possession and use of drug related objects; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; identify theft fraud to create/use/possess with intent to fraudulently use identifying information concerning a person; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Shewonna Ransom, 36, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Lemuel Laterius Hayles, 32, Conyers, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine (3 counts); theft by bringing stolen property into state; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; financial transaction card theft; possession of tools for commission of a criminal act; financial transaction card forgery; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; forgery 1st degree; removal or falsification of motor vehicle or engine identification, bond surrender.
• Anna Nneko Davis, 29, Denton, Tex., willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; open container; public drunkenness/intoxication; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Travis Ramon Hamilton, 33, Conyers, owning, operating or conducting a chop shop; theft by receiving stolen property - felony (9 counts).
• Robert Allen Delong, 52. Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; forging, counterfeiting trademarks, service mark, or copyrighted or registered design; no license plate.
• Cleshawn Anthony Tidwell, 20, Conyers, violation of probation - felony (2 counts).
• Shane David Milligan, 49, Conyers, criminal trespass; simple assault.
• Stephen O. Hillman, 46, Conyers, contempt of court.
• Aliksa J. Johnnyboy, 27, Covington, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Joshua Lloyd McMillian, 33, Covington, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; theft by conversion - felony (2 counts); expired tag/not registered.
• Kameron L. Griffith, 19, Covington, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
• Michael Shawn Duffee, 39, Griffin, failure to appear (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Michael Lamar Williams, 52, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Henry Jackson Rountree, 27, Mansfield, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Dashen Christopher Daubon, 28, Lithonia, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; expired tag or revalidation decal, hold for other agency.
• Jasmine Alane Reynolds, 23, Oxford, simple battery - family violence.
• Antonio Dewoun Lee, 36, Atlanta, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm or knife by a convicted felon.
• Christopher Lee Garland, 37, Loganville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
• Jonathan Sebastian Garcia, 20, Jackson, violation of probation - felony.
• Michael C. Bowman, 51, Conyers, burglary 1st degree.
• Robert Lee Moore, 20, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor, cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts).
• Johnny Aburto, 18, Conyers, simple battery; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Tyrone Johnson, 43, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
