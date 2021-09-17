The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 7-13, 2021:
Destiny Laverne Rollins♦ , 40, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine; failure to keep drugs in their original container; violation of probation — felony; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid.
♦ Jesus Castro♦ , 28, address unknown, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane, open container (4 counts).
♦ Sheldon Rutty♦ , 17, McDonough, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of pistol/revolver by person under 18 years of age; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Antonio Tremaine Delamar♦ , 39, Covington, robbery; aggravated assault; hold for other agency.
♦ Deonte Jacquel Faust♦ , 21, Covington, open container; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revokcd (misdemeanor); purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Chastoi Leannie Cody♦ , 30, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Richard Bowen♦ , 51, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Natasha Michelle Thomas♦ , 40, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ C’ana Short♦ , 19, Jonesboro, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; speeding.
♦ Verdel Montrel Peters♦ , 42, Woodland, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Brandon Fairley♦ , 25, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Jonathan Akil Woodie♦ , 41, Conyers, violation of probation — felony,
♦ Tyvius Lanell Brown♦ , 29, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Ernest Respress♦ , 38, Hampton, theft by deception — felony; false statements/writings.
♦ David Mark Bell♦ , 53, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Quron Desquantay Huff♦ , 18, Greensboro, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; robbery; battery (2 counts).
♦ Morgan Elizabeth Brown♦ , 32, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Cassandra Catlett♦ , 29, Social Circle, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
♦ Shantron Donnell Cross♦ , 34, Stone Mountain, traffic signal; open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; lights on parked vehicle.
♦ Johnny Michael Herrington♦ , 58, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ De’Artis Lakeatric Battles♦ , 23, Fairburn, obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Christopher Killingham♦ , 56, San Antonio, Texas, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Creshenda S. Bradley♦ , 42, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Jessica Jones♦ , 32, Atlanta, cruelty to animals.
♦ Joseph Lewis Hubbard Jr.♦ , 36, Covington, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Elijah Blaine Brown, 22, Lithonia, disorderly conduct.
