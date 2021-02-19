The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 9-15, 2021:
Lamar Whipple♦ , 47, McDonough, reckless conduct; discharge of firearms on or near public highway; false statements/writings.
♦ Darryl Anthony Meadows♦ , 30, Atlanta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving wrong side of undivided street.
♦ Daniel Howard Gay♦ , 54, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Gilberto Lawas♦ , 44, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree; battery.
♦ Clement Ludwig Wambach♦ , 50, Covington, loitering and prowling.
♦ Marie Lynn Chancey, 40, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Monica Denise Gomez♦ , 40, Covington, false report of a crime.
♦ Randall Wade Langbecker♦ , 51, Conyers, criminal attempt to commit a felony (2 counts); use of communications device in commission of a crime; bond surrender.
♦ Sykeeta D. Small♦ , 39, Covington, battery.
♦ Ngina T. Clarke♦ , 45, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Aaliyah Molicia Reynolds♦ , 20, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Michael G. Mattheus♦ , 47, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Oyebola Daniel Oworu♦ , 28, Lawrenceville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jamartae Collins♦ , 17, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Mark Timothy Baker♦ , 57, Conyers, sexual exploitation of children — felony.
♦ Timothy J. Whitehurst♦ , 27, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; financial transaction card theft (2 counts); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; criminal trespass; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; improper passing/no passing zone; driving without headlights at night.
♦ Dalvin Stripling♦ , 36, Suwanee, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Jessica R. Schust♦ , 36, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; no license on person (if shows valid license).
♦ Brandon Fairley♦ , 24, Stockbrige, contempt of superior court.
♦ Dominique Bailey♦ , 47, Conyers, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; simple battery — family violence; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Casey Walter Reashad Martin♦ , 32, Conyers, carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Tracy Nichole Hutchinson♦ , 40, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood; open container.
♦ Ryan Austin Gerald Gilmer♦ , 23, Conyers, battery; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Lenorris Culbreath♦ , 35, Conyers, aggravated assault; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Tayron Paris Mikell♦ , 25, Stone Mountain, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance.
♦ Johnathan Leonard Heflin, 34, Conyers, aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
