The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Rodney Chris Williams, 56, Rockview Road, driving without valid license, no tag/fail to register title change.
♦ Jarod Jentel Bailey, 28, Oakland Lane, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Edrin Arigbe, 29, Wake Forest, N.C., disorderly conduct.
♦ Gerald Anthony Torres III, 23, Collins Trace, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Angela Lavitesha Smart, 29, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Christopher Jerome Lee Jr., 20, Golfview Terrace, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Jackie Elaine Mann, 27, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Carl Anthony Hayward Jr., 22, Cross Way, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Agustin Ranolfo Rosales, 44, Bay Leaf Drive, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Isaiah Rubin Russell-Tyler, 36, Jasper, Ala., no proof of insurance, child restraint law — 8 or younger, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Johnny Ray Grindle, 32, Monroe, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Lamarquis Huff, 28, Sterling Lane, Covington, theft by shoplifting — F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of tools for commission of a crime, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Janeth JiJon-Gatica, 32, Covington, driving without valid license, fail to yield right-of-way at intersection.
♦ Reginald Donell Crawford, 57, Covington, simple battery — FV.
♦ Allie Marie Lockwood, 24, Woodcrest Drive, DUI — alcohol, speeding, Hands Free Georgia Act, stop sign/yield sign violation, no brake lights.
♦ Traylen Adrian Frazier, 18, Covington, statutory rape when victim is 14 but less than 16.
♦ Jarvis Montreal Anderson, 28, Lakeview Drive, wanted person located.
♦ Kintrell Thompson 34, Salem Woods Drive, wanted person located.
♦ Robert Oliver Cyrus III, 22, Ellenwood, probation violation.
♦ Walter Jernigan, 44, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Jackie Elaine Mann, 27, Covington, failure to keep drugs in original container.
♦ Bryant Alexander Bowens, 29, Monroe, probation violation.
♦ Donnie Earl Cooper, 55, Salem Mill Trail, probation violation.
♦ David Russ Johnson, 38, Social Circle, probation violation.
♦ Julianne Dublin-Morrison, 49, Avondale Boulevard, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Brittany Marie Wherry, 25, Decatur, probation violation (2).
♦ Johnnie Lee Cumming, 27, Lithonia, no insurance, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ David Antwon June, 34, Columbia, S.C., driving without valid license, Hands Free Georgia Act.
♦ Falanthra Woods, 57, Lithonia, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Vernon David Gay, 64, Brandy Drive, simple assault, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Devron James Hosey, 25, Center Circle, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, selling, possessing, distributing or other offering of controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, expired tag, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Tracey M. Williams, 28, Albany, probation violation.
♦ Deandrea Daley, 30, Lakeside Point, Covington, driving without valid license, defective equipment.
♦ Devante Devon Leopaul, 27, Riverdale, simple assault — FV, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Dustin Timothy Blake Hill, 25, Attala, Ala., probation violation.
♦ Jason Wade Galaza, 23, homeless, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Christopher Owen Anderson, 30, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Jamara Sayvon Ponder, 29, Covington, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Rodney Allen Gray, 30, Iris Drive, aggravated battery.
♦ Victor Marcos Ramos, 40, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Logan Gable Chastain, 23, Palmetto, disorderly conduct (2).
♦ Darlene Wilt, 55, Abbott Lake Road, driving without valid license.
♦ Annie Smiley, 63, McDonough, DUI — alcohol, following too closely.
♦ David Jeremy Brittanis, 22, Lithonia, speeding, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Thomas D’antonio Murphy, 26, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Warren Dave Mundle, 37, Covington, driving without valid license, driving without tag lights.
♦ Vincent Ricardo Smith Jr., 37, College Park, disorderly conduct (2).
♦ Tracy Mitchell, 50, Woodville, disorderly conduct (2).
♦ Trinidad Jaquan Jones, 19, Rock Hill Drive, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Jermaine A. Webb, 34, Columbia, S.C., DUI — alcohol, Hands Free Georgia Act.
♦ Anthony Harper, 40, Lithonia, public drunk.
♦ Jerry Lee Tate Jr., 39, Covington, failure to maintain lane, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Latraevius Antwan Bailey, 32, Peggy Lane, probation violation.
♦ Destiny Ayani Parker, 19, Mableton, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Arianna Evans, 19, Clarkston, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Cedric D. Curry, 38, McCollum Road, violation of Georgia Employment Security Law, forgery — 3rd degree.
♦ Durand Kendall McCall, 32, Stone Mountain, Hands Free Georgia Act, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Harold Trufant, 46, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Devonte Lamar Weston, 26, Danbury Court, theft by shoplifting — M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Kiara K. Dublin, 46, Norcross, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Baxter Tommi Ross, 23, Highland Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Rontavius Lashawn Banks, 23, Troupe Smith Road, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree (2), improper passing.
♦ Demitra Ann Castleberry, 42, Old Covington Road, aggravated stalking.
♦ Trenton Marquise Jacobs, 22, Covington, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Lorenzo L. Boyce, 46, Country Walk Way, false statements/writings; conceal facts.
♦ Matthew Benjamin Wilson, 26, Lithonia, theft of service — M, criminal trespass.
♦ Wuantavious Elliott, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, probation violation.
♦ Dwain Baldon, 24, Snellville, theft by receiving stolen property — F (2), operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Mitchell Anthony Smalls, 27, Peaks Landing, battery.
♦ Kimberly Michelle Bazen, 33, Monroe, disorderly conduct.
♦ Mahileia McKnight, 46, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Justin Richard Sizemore, 33, Abbott Road, probation violation (2).
♦ Brianna Autume Melhado, 18, Westchester Parkway, disrupting public school, willful onstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Ky’rique Raheem Tolder, 18, Iris Drive, robbery.
♦ Christian ashen Calloway, 17, Ellenwood, robbery.
♦ Marzel Anwar Paylor, 38, Brandon Glen Way, aggravated assault, cruelty to children — 3rd degree (2).
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
