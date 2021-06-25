The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 15-21, 2021:
♦ Jawanza Jefferson Hall, 39, Decatur, escape — felony.
♦ Emmanuel Keyton Wells, 21, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Martell Jeron Starr, 35, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Dekedrick Oneal Dyer, 33, Covington, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Carey Leggett, 51, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Stephen Block Sawyer, 42, Monticello, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Jonae Jenkins, 21, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Luis Alberto Reyes, 37, Conyers, failure to appear; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Taneshia Hambrick, 31, Atlanta, forgery 4th degree — misdemeanor (3 counts).
♦ Joshua Blaine Christian, 28, Conyers, purchase/possess/control of controlled substances.
♦ Brandon Pitts, 24, Lithonia, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; speeding.
♦ Adrion Carter, 18, Stone Mountain, criminal attempt to commit a felony (5 counts); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Victor Holmes Jr., 30, Stockbridge, simple assault.
♦ Sheriah Howard, 41, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Lucious Lee Taylor, 33, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Demetrius Franklin, 27, Decatur, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Amber Lynn Jenkins, 42, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Brittany Leanne Wilkins, 30, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Matthew Justin Pilcher, 31, Oxford, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ James Morgan Fuqua Jr., 34, Covington, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Kevin Coe, 43, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Rebecka Nettles, 43, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (2 counts); possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Jeremiah Gray, 19, Decatur, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Roddrick Brooks, 18, Decatur, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Quanteria S. Petty, 17, Porterdale, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Donna Verona Brown, 58, Lawrenceville, interference with custody — 1st or 2nd conviction.
♦ Lorenzo Craig Bankes, 40, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Pedroza Saul Ayala, 44, Conyers, simple assault — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Kendarius Dreyon Davis, 29, Atlanta, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 2nd degree; theft by receiving stolen property — felony, hold for other agency.
♦ Aqueel Jordan Johnson, 22, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Mark Steven White, 44, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (3 counts); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
♦ Teddie Demont Taylor, 60, Covington, failure to yield right of way at intersection; open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Marlon Antonio Jones, 37, Oxford, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Stephen Wayne Taylor, 37, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (2 counts).
♦ Christopher Michael White, 40, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Kali Rose Burkett, 31, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Debra Evans Mosley, 37, theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Ari Ratliff, 24, Atlanta, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Mycah Edwards, 20, Dacula, criminal trespass; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Chistopher Garner, 48, Oxford, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Amber Hernandez, 22, Rex, battery.
♦ Justin Octavious Jones, 24, Conyers, criminal trespass.
