The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole:
Jammey Alexander Waters♦ , 35, Avondale Blvd., cruelty to children — 3rd degree; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm in the commission of a crime.
♦ Randall W. Langbecker, 50, Old Covington Road, violation of Georgia drug and cosmetic act; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm in the commi♦ ssion of a crime (3 counts); trafficking in cocaine; sell/deliver/bring into this state 28 grams or more of cocaine; trafficking in illegal drugs (more than 14 grams).
♦ Taylor Shaun Jett♦ , 22, Mt. Zion Road, violation of Georgia drug and cosmetic act; trafficking in cocaine; sell/deliver/bring into this state 28 grams or more of cocaine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana; bond surrender.
♦ Rashaan Lateff Davis♦ , 35, Weatherstone Circle, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Sborte Shydequiou Clay♦ , 25, Covington, aggravated assault.
♦ Andraya Delores Decordova♦ , 27, Lithonia, aggravated stalking; violate family violence order.
♦ Benjamin Munoz-Santos♦ , 36, Landon Drive SE, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Craig Anthony Franklin♦ , 58, Briarwood Circle, simple battery.
♦ Trinity Essence Herbert, 18, Lakeridge Circle, simple assault; i♦ nterference with government property — misdemeanor; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Leonel P. Gutierrez♦ , 34, Lakeshore Drive, aggravated stalking.
♦ Limarris Redmon, 36, Bethel Road, violation of probation — misdemea♦ nor; battery.
♦ Duane Lamar Johnson♦ , 34, South Main Street, aggravated child molestation; sexual battery — misdemeanor; child molestation; enticing a child for indecent purposes; sodomy — felony; incest.
♦ Edwin Gabriel Arriaga♦ , 40, East Shore Drive, battery; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ George William Levett III, 24, North Lake Drive, violation of probation — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; simple battery — family violence (2 counts).
