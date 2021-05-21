The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 11-17, 2021:
• Damion Alanzo Ferguson, 34, Covington, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Travis Carl McGhee, 23, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Shechem Sylvester Lafayette, 34, Decatur, simple battery - family violence; violation of probation - felony.
• Nykime Kadeem Greaves, 30, Doraville, failure to appear.
• Shaniqua Richards, 34, Stockbridge, criminal trespass.
• Jason Albert Johnson, 47, Conyers, violation of probation - felony (2 counts); failure to appear; possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency.
• Destiny Sierra Peters, 28, Covington, armed robbery.
• Jason Lloyd Williams, 35, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Wayne Alfred Owens, 32, Barnesville, violation of probation - felony.
• Dante Burnette, 36, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Kimberly Elaine Thompson, 28, Conyers, arson 3rd degree; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, illegal parking.
• Joshua William Baldwin, 25, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Jonathan Rico Douthit, 35, Lithonia, affray (fighting).
• Ikeem Tyshon Thomas, 18, Covington, battery.
• Devante Nari Brown, 29, Stone Mountain, reckless conduct; affray (fighting).
• Shaquez Tisdale, 20, Lithonia, carrying a concealed weapon - 1st offense.
• Abdul Jaloul Ali, 20, Ellenwood, carrying a concealed weapon - 1st offense.
• Melissa Renea Buttler, 36, Conyers, contempt of court; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Roena Johnson, 24, Milwaukee, Wisc., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; false statements/writing; false report of a crime.
• Jeanetta Pilcher Hurt, 25, Lithonia, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Makayla Marie Cornell, 22, Forest Park, theft by receiving stolen property - felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Kevon David Mercurious, 29, Covington, failure to appear.
• Seaveleang Nhim, 31, Jonesboro, theft by receiving stolen property - felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Nathaniel Taylor, 27, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Walter Earl Mallett Jr., 28, Conyers, reckless conduct.
• Rickey Lee Porter, Jr., 26, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
• Marie A. Davis, 53, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Luis Fernando Martinez, 25, Conyers, following too closely; driving without valid license (felony); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Celedonio G. Gonzalez 50, Conyers, following too closely; driving without valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Ivan Alfonso Hughes, 29, Conyers, reckless conduct (2 counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; cruelty to animals.
• Cleshawn Antony Tidwell, 20, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Azaria Donae Dyson, 17, Conyers, battery; aggravated assault.
• Kristin Danielle Jeter, 29, Covington, failure to appear; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; no seat belt (age 18 or older); operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Roy Blane Dees, 22, Conyers, aggravated assault; aggravated battery.
• Veradie Rascoe, 42, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
• Dan Celester Woodson, 35, Atlanta, battery.
• Avery Michael Brown, 21, Atlanta, reckless driving.
• Crystal Lynn Murillo, 38, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Robyn Leigh Moearchem, 38, Dewy Rose, duty to stop at accident; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking - felony; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered or revoked.
• Sherida Nicole Blackman, 39, Covington, affray (fighting).
