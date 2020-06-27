The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 16-22, 2020:
• Travis Randal Alexander, 20, Green Valley Circle, criminal trespass.
• Shechem Sylvester Lafayette, 33, Renaissance Way, theft by deception - felony; financial transaction card forgery.
• Janiyah D. Jackson, 17, Apple Orchard Drive, criminal damage to property 1st degree; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• James Clifford Douglas, 70, Clubland Drive, simple battery.
• Dacquan Davaris Whitson, 18, Country Walk Way, party to the crime of armed robbery; party to the crime of felony murder.
• Christien Isiah West, 19, Jessica Way, false statements/writings; use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating the commission an act which constitutes a felony; probation violation - misdemeanor.
• Michael Harris, 20, Millstone Manor, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Da'Shannique Bridges, 20, Stockbridge, affray (fighting).
• Asia Cannon, 20, Lithonia, affray (fighting).
• Dasjohn Bridges, 19, Boulder Way, affray (fighting).
• Naim Rayshawn Sims, 20, Lithonia, affray (fighting).
• Aleah Pariss Render, 20, Pickett's Court, battery.
• Ferrari Byrd, 29, Northlake Drive, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Artis Lee Laguin Jr., 34, Woodbridge Drive, violation of probation - felony (2 counts).
• Gregory Outland, 29, Renaissance Way, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Trinity Essence Herbert, 18, Lakeridge Circle, violation family violence order; battery.
• Armad Devaugh Stack, Meadow Lane, aggravated assault, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Dashawn Young, 24, Winchester, Ohio, hold for other agency.
• Stacy Patterson Alvarez, 48, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• John Bell Armstead, 57, Plantation Drive, aggravated stalking.
• Ishmael Abdul Wli Hutchins, 40, Highland Drive, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Zoe Camille Chichester, Bracknell Court, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Raymira Monique Butler, 23, Jimi Lane, aggravated assault.
• Jarius Phillips, 22, Griffin, battery.
• Misty Dawn Wilson, 40, Woodland Circle, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Antone J. Jackson, 30, Sage Lane, criminal trespass (2 counts).
• Jonathan Bradford Bailey, 43, Loch Haven Drive, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
