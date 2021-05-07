The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 27-May 3, 2021:
♦ Vincent Clark, 43, Lawrenceville, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; driving with suspended license.
♦ Sharon Ann Hadaway, 32, Porterdale, being a party to a crime (2 counts); burglary 1st degree; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Maurice Montrell Evins, 39, Conyers, simple battery; cruelty to children — 3rd degree (2 counts).
♦ Treyvoirus Lamarian Stodghill, 21, Covington, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement; hold for other agency.
♦ Deshawn Larry Grayson, 21, Covington, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Terry Wayne Neal Jr., 26, Stone Mountain, criminal trespass; stalking — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Webster Hall III, 43, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Demetrius Antonio Martin, 46, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Ahren Marquise Jones, 18, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; violation of probation — felony; failure to appear.
♦ Brian Patrick Gomes, 37, Lawrenceville, theft by taking — felony; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ David Howard Pitts, 57, Newborn, failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Timothy James Gawenda, 29, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Chandler Freeman McCrory, 34, Macon, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Seirra Karnette Anderson, 32, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Ashley Renae Enrique, 26, Monticello, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Anthony Colquitt McWhorter, 43, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Earl Lamar Grayson, 26, Covington, aggravated assault; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or first offense; failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Eric Eugene Daniel, 32, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); disorderly conduct.
♦ Shandreka J. Teague, 25, Stone Mountain, reckless conduct; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
♦ Mark Timothy Hurst, 19, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Chanice Zinobi Lawrence, 22, Conyers, no insurance; no tag/fail to register title; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Alan Lee Sluder, 64, Conyers, battery; fugitive from justice.
♦ Jermyah Zenay Danielle Williams, 18, tampering with evidence — felony; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Tedrika Maunyetta Williams, 37, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts).
♦ Terri Amissa Huggins, 49, Conyers, battery.
♦ Damion Alanzo Ferguson, 34, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Shamel Patsiai Young, 28, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Charlie Pruitt, 66, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Danasia Sackor Moody, 22, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ James Edward Collier, 37, Savannah, simple assault — family violence; stalking — misdemeanor.
♦ Brittany Johnson, 29, Conyers, affray (fighting) (2 counts); cruelty to children — 3rd degree (3 counts); reckless driving.
♦ Rashodd Almeaco Ford, 30, Lawrenceville, affray (fighting) (2 counts); cruelty to children — 3rd degree (3 counts); hold for other agency.
♦ Ian Wimberly, 36, Conyers, tampering with evidence — misdemeanor; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Rodrigo Moran-Felipe, 36, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Gary Damon Steele, 33, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Donald C. Turbyfield, 49, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Christopher Tolbert, 30, Atlanta, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Laura Partain, 49, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor (2 counts); theft by shoplifting — misdemeano♦ r (2 counts).
♦ Markice William Bonds, 38, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Errol Wishart, 37, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
