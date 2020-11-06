The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2020:
• Brianna Autume Melhado, 19, Westchester Parkway, simple battery.
• Alexzandera Koyonce Bailey, 21, Lakeview Drive, battery.
• Dave Anthony Pettrus Jr., 43, Miramar, Fla., purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; improper lane change.
• Jessica Lester, 32, Kevin Drive SE, theft by conversion - felony.
• George Alveeno Underwood, 32, Centennial Drive, violation of probation - felony; criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Andrew William Hubbard, 23, Auburn, terroristic threats and acts (4 counts); criminal trespass; simple assault (3 counts); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts).
• Cordero Decarlos Walker, 42, Harvest Drive, reckless conduct; contempt of court.
• Bryant Juan Stewart, 31, Hill Street, failure to appear; simple assault - family violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; criminal trespass; public drunkenness/intoxication.
• Andrea Michelle Coniglio, 24, Sugar Valley SW, possess or have in his/her control a counterfeit substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain crimes (2 counts); purchase/possess/control of controlled substance.
• Devin T. Russell, 17, Decatur, enticing a child for indecent purposes; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Michael Anthony Roseboro, 57, Pine Street, fugitive from justice.
• Andy Wayne Anderson, 69, Teri Lane SE, aggravated assault.
• Graham Brice Fidler, 28, Oglesby Bridge Road, theft by receiving property stolen in another jurisdiction; loitering and prowling; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; hold for other agency.
• Kevin Donnel McInnis Jr., 26, Rockmont Circle, terroristic threats; aggravated assault; contempt of court.
• Fritz Karl Amrein, 41, Almond Drive, terroristic threats and acts.
• Randal Johnson, 28, aggravated assault (6 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain crimes; aggressive driving.
• Scott Lewis Pippin, 38, Rockbridge Road, theft by receiving stolen property - felony; possession and use of drug related objects; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; theft by taking - felony (2 counts); possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; driving without taillights; tampering with evidence - felony; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Melissa Inett Swain, 42, Old Covington Highway, violation of probation - felony.
• Demetrius Johnson, 31, Whitecrest Circle, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Christopher Christian, 47, Francis Road, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Mario Amil Mitchell, 30, Mountain View Circle, obstruction of law enforcement officer; simple assault.
• David Bryan Walker, 56, Stockbridge, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream; defective equipment; driving without a valid license - misdemeanor; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; duty to stop at an accident.
• Mark Andrew Morgan Jr. 41, Ga. Hwy. 20 North, loitering and prowling; possession of tools for commission of crime.
• Carlos Luciano Wood, 41, Aiken, SC, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Regina Joyce Harden, 42, Odyssey Drive, simple battery - family violence.
• Maurice Leroy Harrell III, 39, Covington, violation of probation - felony; cruelty to children - 2nd degree.
• Scott Andrew Kubecka, 43, Dekalb County; terroristic threats and acts (2 counts).
• Don Kenneth Trent, 32, Atlanta, theft by taking - felony; duty to stop at accident; battery; reckless driving.
• Leigh Haley Sargent, 30, address unknown, violation of probation - felony.
• Jacob Christian Gaddis, 26, Panama Beach, Fla., false report of a crime.
• Javon William Hamilton, 30, Bluffton, SC, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Donrico Marquez Clark, 41, Riverdale, violation of probation - felony.
