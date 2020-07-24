The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 4-20, 2020:
• Jermaine Rashad Nelson, 33, Columbia, hold for other agency.
• Randy White, 64, Monroe, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
• Jeffrey Daniel Miller, 43, Greenwood Trail, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jemal Brandon Hudson, 20, Cornerstone Pass, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer; reckless driving; criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Antone J. Jackson, 29, Sage Lane, arson 1st degree.
• Rhonda Carol Kennedy, 55, West Hightower Trail, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Kristain Edward Palmer, 35, Atlanta, simple battery - family violence; hands free Georgia Act.
• Shacayne Pearce Khalil Jackson, 25, Harvest Grove Lane, battery; criminal trespass.
• Stacey Marcus McRae, 30, Sagemore Court, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; driving while license suspended or revoked; reckless driving; speeding.
• Byron Joel Morris, 40, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Terrence Deron Pennamon, 54, Senoia, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor; theft by taking - felony; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
• Fletcher Paul Smith Jr., 56, Decatur, theft by taking - misdemeanor; theft by taking - felony; criminal damage to property 2nd degree (2 counts); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (4 counts).
• Linus Burin, 50, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
• Ahmir Muti Williams, 22, Red Maple Court, theft by receiving stolen property - felony; speeding.
• Jeremy Lawrence, 27, Millcrest Walk, hold for other agency.
• Bryant Keith Molley, 24, Tony Valley Drive, false imprisonment; simple battery - family violence.
• Nickolas Steven Johnson, 19, Lakemont Close, forgery 1st degree; aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Christina Renee Webb, 30, Oxford, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Michael Alexander Holcombe, 34, Leigh Drive, contempt of superior court.
• Tahshe Bagby, 26, Cedar Creek, aggravated assault; reckless conduct; criminal trespass.
• Justin Holmes, 20, Park Walk Way, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Clive Barrington Allen, 45, Covington, contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.