The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole:
• Sharae Monique Barrows, 21, Rangewood Drive, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog (2 counts), disorderly conduct.
• Stephen Wayne Taylor, 36, Ebenezer Road, battery.
• Tre'von Symauri Meek, 27, Hatteras Court, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, hold for other agency.
• Casey Walter Reashad Martin, 31, Keswick Village Court, battery, obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts), obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Sharod Antonio Norman, 23, Loyd Street, violation of probation - felony.
• Carlos Antonio Johnson, 40, Harvest Grove Lane SE, violation of probation - felony.
• Keith Donnell Holloway, 54, Brynlyn Woods Drive, contempt of state court.
• Jerry Lane Williams, 28, Steam Engine Way, contempt of court.
• Candace Taylor Allen, 24, Old Mill Trail, aggravated assault, duty to stop at accident, aggressive driving.
• Juno Toussaint, 20, St. James Drive, simple battery.
• Derrick Bernard Bigby, 26, Faulk Trace, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Samuel Enouch Dewayne Coleman, 21, Covington, violation of probation - felony, obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
• John Armstead Bell, 56, Glad Dale Drive, simple battery - family violence.
