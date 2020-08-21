The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 11-17, 2020:
Kameron Lenear Robinson♦ , 21, North Glenn Court SE, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call; battery.
♦ Owens Wallace Dill♦ , 28, Locust Grove, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood test.
♦ Marc Durant♦ , 52, Jonesboro, wanted person located.
♦ Johnathan Andrew Arthur♦ , 37, Covington, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
♦ Nicholas Biadas♦ , 37, Norcross, hands free Georgia act; no seat belt; no address change in 30 days; failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of glue/aerosol/other intoxicating substances.
♦ Lashunt Hicks♦ , 32, Lakeview Drive, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Michelle Leigh Plunkett♦ , 26, Covington, contempt of court.
♦ William Michael Morris♦ , 42, Milstead Avenue, theft by taking — felony.
♦ John Henry Jackson♦ , 39, Livingston, Ala., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
♦ Ivey Brooke White♦ , 25, Covington, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Qurton Sykes♦ , 47, Fairburn, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Jasper L. Zollicoffer♦ , 62, Ellenwood, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield right of way at intersection.
♦ Sergio A. Cuello♦ , 45 Setters Trail, contempt of court.
♦ April Marie Lowe♦ , 40, Setters Trail, failure to appear.
♦ Markice William Bonds♦ , 37, Twin Oaks Drive, battery — family violence — 2nd or subsequent offense; simple assault — family violence.
♦ Micah Devin Barnes♦ , 21, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; open container; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain or earn membership in a criminal street gang; violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act; parole violation.
♦ Steven Edward Byars♦ , 58, June Drive, violation of probation.
♦ Ahkeem Myke Payne♦ , 24, Covington, hold for other agency.
♦ Cameron Torrez Butler♦ , 19, Decatur, hold for other agency, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Kelvin Brandon Sams♦ , 20, Decatur, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Dallas Dijon Sams♦ , 18, Decatur, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Michael Alexander Holcombe♦ , 34, Leigh Drive, contempt of superior court.
♦ Jeri Lynn Moss♦ , 32, Smyrna Road, contempt of court.
♦ Jerry Tevis♦ , 52, Appaloosa Way, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Deonte Deamis Freeman♦ , 26, Covington, loitering and prowling; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; hold for other agency.
♦ Gerrica Bernard Anderson♦ , 25, Covington, loitering and prowling; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Eric Eugene Daniel♦ , 31, Knoll Court, violation of probation — misdemeanor; simple battery — family violence (2 counts); violate family violence order.
♦ Gregory Keith Pinkney♦ , 29, Atlanta, battery.
♦ Shadaya Poulton-Callahan♦ , 31, Austell, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Salon Chavez Mendez♦ , 31, Morris Drive, violation of probation — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; simple battery (2 counts).
♦ Rotess Trion Pickens♦ , 33, Atlanta, failure to appear; bond surrender.
Bernard Lamar Lewis♦ , 51, McDaniel Drive SW, reckless conduct; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Keitcha Tikia Bernard♦ , 25, Keswick Village Court, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Prince James King, 25, Busted Street, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; battery — family violence — 2nd or subsequent offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.