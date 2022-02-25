The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 15-21, 2022:
Joe Pete Caldwell III♦ , 21, address unknown, disorderly conduct.
♦ Fabienne Gianni Desrameaux♦ , 31, Snellville, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Charles Edwin Mills♦ , 40, Alpharetta, open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change.
♦ Monique Rick Anderson♦ , 29, Atlanta, financial transaction card theft; identify theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; prostitution.
♦ Tamara Anita Gaines♦ , 48, Lake Capri Road NW, Conyers, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Victoria Linda Cash♦ , 35; Alma Lane, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Donald Gary Carrington♦ , 46, Keswick Village Court, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Nigeria Chenez Powell♦ , 30, Ridgeview Drive, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Vincent Deandre Miles♦ , 29, Carrollton, failure to appear.
♦ Marcus Alexander Mahaffey♦ , 35, Cross Creek Trail SE, Conyers, battery.
♦ Anthony Levone Baker♦ , 52, Ellenwood, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Umoja I. Spaulding♦ , 47, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Ashley Nicole Jones♦ , 31, Sigman Road, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Kaevin Tywon Anderson-Brown♦ , 29, Benji Blvd., Conyers, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first attempt; no seat belt (age 18 or older); operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Shawn Jason Kleinkauf♦ , 39, Dogwood Drive, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; convicted felon/1st offender attempted to purchase or obtain transfer of firearm; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first attempt.
♦ Zanoah Cherel Saunders♦ , 22, Loganville, aggravated assault.
♦ Jonathan Vladmir♦ , 34, Forsyth, criminal use of article with altered ID mark.
♦ Matthew Solomon♦ , 31, McDonough, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance; open container; stop sign/yield sign violation.
♦ Darriquez Bruceshaun Perry♦ , 22, Hwy. 142, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Matthew Benjamin Wilson♦ , 28, Lithonia, failure to appear (3 counts); hold for other agency.
♦ Ricky Baptiste♦ , 38, Belmont Circle, Conyers, kidnapping; battery; criminal trespass.
♦ Kenroy Prentice♦ , 56, Millstream Hollow, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Mario Watkins♦ , 37, Baywood Court, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Chatura Paige Lawson♦ , 31, Santa Clara Court SE, Conyers, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
♦ Chance Austin Harris♦ , 26, Tiffany Drive SE, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Tzaddi Isaiah Shabazz♦ , 22, Decatur, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; armed robbery; hold for other agency.
♦ Raekwon Nasir Graham♦ , 20, Decatur, carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Maurice Danahue Orneally♦ , 40, Dressage Ridge NE, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol: striking a fixed object.
♦ Milton Keith Myles♦ , 36, New Orleans, La., theft by taking — felony.
♦ Yashon Williams♦ , 41, Tall Oaks Drive SE, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; fail to yield right-of-way/intersection.
♦ Johnnie L. Milton Jr.♦ , 43, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Mychal W. Glenn♦ , 21, Newton, failure to appear.
♦ Tremelle Taye Sanford♦ , 17, Rock Mill Lane NE, Conyers, armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; possession of pistol/revolver by person under the age of 18.
♦ Jason Dean Meadors♦ , 35, North Riverchase Circle, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kameron Michael Swint♦ , 17, Faircliff Road, Covington, armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; possession of pistol/revolver by person under the age of 18.
♦ Nickia Tysasha Kunnel♦ , 26, Bridgewood Drive SE, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property.
♦ Kandice Kwanisha Davis♦ , 31, Almand Creek Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Nicholas Sacayon-Xec♦ , 29, Salem Road, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); no insurance; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol (2 counts); open container, fail to yield right-of-way/turning left; driving under the influence of alcohol-concentration .08 or more.
♦ Alton Decquir♦ , 20, Creekview Blvd., Covington, disorderly conduct (3 counts).
♦ Ziyadah Iman Perry♦ , 27, Country Club Drive SE, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Alyarez Aldolfo♦ , 18, Access Road, Covington, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts).
♦ Edgar Morerio♦ , 20, Hwy. 81, Oxford, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Rishaunda Jonquil Lewis♦ , 36, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Mimia Torres♦ , 22, Hyattsville, Md., disorderly conduct; theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Ronald Joseph Abraham Jr.♦ , 20, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; forgery 1st degree; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; stop sign/yield sign violation; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor (2 counts); cruelty to child — 2nd degree (3rd or subsequent offense); cruelty to children in the 3rd degree or subsequent offense (2 counts); theft by taking — felony.
♦ Asad Barrutti,♦ 17, Brandon Glen Way, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Joy Johnson♦ , 48, Honeycreek Drive SE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 1st degree.
♦ Jakari Williams,♦ 17, Old Covington Road, Conyers, criminal attempt to commit a felony; felony murder; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; aggravated assault.
♦ Gregory Denard Bradley, 48, Atlanta, reckless driving; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.