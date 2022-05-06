The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 26-May 2, 2022:
• Anthony Lamar Smith, 31, Jimi Lane SE, Conyers, improper window tint; obstruction of law enforcement officer; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession and use of drug related objects; expired tag or revalidation decal; altered/improper transferred tag; purchase/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; driving without taillights.
• Ramando T. Harris, 35, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Ashley Nicole Armistead, 31, H.D. Atha Road, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• William Terry Bradley, 31, Granite Drive, Conyers, violation of probation.
• Marvin Jeofrey Gayle, 42, Lakeside Point, Covington, failure to appear.
• Faith Cutwright, 23, Landon Way, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; criminal trespass; terroristic threats and acts; hold for other agency.
• Rodney Gregory Jacks, 30, Snellville, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; failure to maintain lane; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered or revoked; open container.
• Charles Richard David Johnson, 54, North Cape May, NJ, violation of probation - felony.
• Grover Gray, 51, Stockbridge, failure to maintain lane; homicide by vehicle - 2nd degree.
• Xavier Simone Harris, 34, Decatur, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; open container; no tag lights; improper window tint; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; hold for other agency.
• Jermonte Antoine West, 35, Fox Chase Court, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; discharge of firearms on or near public highway; failure to appear.
• Genae Wilkerson, 22, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Dedrick K. Johnson, 22, Atlanta, failure to appear; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Avrin Quantavious Gibson, 29, Atlanta, failure to appear.
• Denzel Jaleel Sutton, 30, Conley, violation of probation - felony.
• Melissa Roberson Gee, 40, Lithonia, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Dorian Keith Maberty, 37, Lithonia, theft by conversion - felony.
• Ja’Mir Myles Smith, 20, Wedgewood Court, Conyers, failure to appear; forgery 3rd degree; financial transaction card fraud.
• Shannon Woodruff, 38, Cherry Hill Road SW, Conyers, incest; child molestation.
• Chenario Abrams, 39, Kevin Drive, Conyers, reckless conduct.
• Violet Ann Manning, 49, Pleasant Hill Drive, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Ronnie Ray Chad Stewart Sr., 45, Stone Mountain, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Annette Grier, 55, Lithonia, theft by conversion - misdemeanor.
• Carlos Penore Davis Jr., 22, Pine Bluff, Ark., fugitive from justice.
• Uriel Reyes Gutierrez, 31, Creekstone Court, Covington, failure to maintain lane; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Stephen Holmes, 45, Mountain Way, Covington, simple assault - family violence.
• Zeva D. Allen Jr., 62, Rockbridge Road, Conyers, criminal trespass; public indecency (1st or 2nd conviction); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Deandres Cherry, 47, Lithonia, violation of probation - felony.
• Mindy Michelle Carr, 40, Pine Log Road NE, Conyers, possession of cocaine.
• Jose Ramirez Palomar, 43, Fairburn, driving without a valid license.
• Trace Green, 33, Chandler Trace, Covington, purchase/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; improper window tint.
• Beverly Ann Brown, 57, Old Camp Trail, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Javaris Wynn, 25, Thonotosassa, Fla., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Mitchell Oliver Russell, 36, Mountain View Circle, Conyers, theft of lost or mislaid property - felony; possession of methamphetamine (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine.
• Sawyer Long, 22, Cornerstone Pass, Conyers, failure to appear; expired tag/not registered; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered.
• Timothy Kevin Burke, 44, Sugarhill, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyree Jeremiah Hubbard-McNair, 20, Veal Street, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; loitering and prowling.
• Richard Baker, 46, Flovilla, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Juan Myatt, 30, Commercial Street, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Jonterrius Harrison Barr, 29, Branchwood Drive, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; traffic signal; failure to signal.
• Calvin McClean, 45, Thomson, failure to maintain lane; following too closely; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Jeremy Austin Harris, 24, Bridgestone Drive, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Joseph Terrance Harris Jr., 36, St. James Drive, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; violation of probation - misdemeanor; stop sign/yield violation; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Dane Mark Forbes, 30, Oak View Drive, Covington, open container; driving without taillights; improper window tint; no seat belt (age 18 or older); possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; criminal use of article with altered ID mark.
• Ladizas Brown Jr., 30, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Thomas W. Mainor Jr., 34, Canter Court, Conyers, contempt of court.
• Daniel Darebnik, 54, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Akeem Carpenter, 30, Jonesboro, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Kemichael De’Onshay Jackson, 17, West Lake Drive, Conyers, battery.
• De’Anthony Benton, 30, St. James Drive, Conyers, false imprisonment; kidnapping; battery - family violence - 2nd or subsequent offense.
• Jessie L. Hurley, 34, Nicholson, violation of probation -felony.
• Constance A. Hale, 34, Loganville, failure to appear.
• Frank Palmisano, 46, Monroe, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Rodney Allen Gray, 33, Smyrna Road SW, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
• Bradley Wesler Moore, 27, Randolph Court NE, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Felicia Leshay Baker, 46, Rena Court, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass (2 counts).
